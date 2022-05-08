Everton move out of drop zone; Leeds in trouble after losing to Arsenal

Ancelotti believes the celebrations can help lift the players' spirits to fight back against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next week
Football1 week ago
Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Leicester City after defenders Vitalii Mykolenko and Mason Holgate scored at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.
Frank Lampard’s side moved up two spots to 16th on 35 points, one point above the drop zone, as Leeds United slipped to 18th after a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal. Watford and Norwich City have already been relegated to the second-tier Championship.
It was Everton’s only second league win on the road this season, having last won an away league game in August against Brighton & Hove Albion.
“It’s about the team performance. To win 2-1 away from home — it feels like forever since we won away from home,” said goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who made stunning saves in the second half.
“It’s about commitment, attitude, team spirit. That’s what gets you over the line.”
Holgate nodded in a rebound to put Everton back in front at the half-hour mark after Leicester striker Patson Daka cancelled out Mykolenko’s early opener.
The unmarked Holgate scored from close range after Richarlison’s header was beaten away by Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel following a corner.
Meanwhile, Leeds United suffered a huge setback in their battle for survival as a 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Sunday plunged them into the relegation zone and the hosts took another step towards securing a top-four finish.
An early quickfire double from former Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal in firm control before the visitors were reduced to 10 midway through the first half when Luke Ayling was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Gabriel Martinelli.
Leeds did not have an attempt at goal until Diego Llorente’s header beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in the 66th minute but Arsenal weathered a nervy finish to close out their fourth successive victory and solidify their hold on fourth place.
Arsenal, on 66 points with three games remaining, opened up a four-point gap on north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in fifth ahead of Thursday’s derby and moved to within a point of third-placed Chelsea.
A second straight defeat for Leeds left them in 18th place with 34 points, behind Burnley on goal difference, after Everton’s 2-1 victory at Leicester City lifted the Merseyside club out of the bottom three.
“We are in the relegation zone but we have to fight for our lives,” Leeds manager Jesse Marsch said. “Our backs are against the wall... We have to regroup and figure out what we can do.
“When I came here two months ago, I knew this was not going to be easy. The group has stayed strong. Our second-half performance highlights the character of the people we have here.”
Ancelotti believes the celebrations can help lift the players' spirits to fight back against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next week
Football1 week ago
City maintained a one-point Premier League lead over Liverpool with four games to go
Football1 week ago
The victory put Liverpool two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who can regain first spot with a win at Leeds United later on Saturday
Football1 week ago
Barcelona will play next season's games at Camp Nou but will relocate to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for the following campaign
Football1 week ago
There are just 16 professional footballers in the top four tiers of English football with British South Asian heritage
Football1 week ago
Liverpool are looking to win Europe's biggest prize for the second time in four years, having also reached the final in 2018
Football1 week ago
Shakhtar Donetsk led Dynamo Kyiv by two points when the season was interrupted due to the conflict with Russia
Football1 week ago
City were two up after just 11 minutes and also led 3-1 and 4-2, but Real refused to surrender in one of the Champions League's greatest games
Football1 week ago