England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83

Foden was England's stand-out performer in the one-sided World Cup qualifier at the Estadi Nacional on Saturday
Football2 weeks ago
England World Cup winner and Liverpool’s record league goalscorer Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.
Hunt, who played in the 1966 World Cup final against West Germany, which England won 4-2, scored an unrivalled 244 league goals for the Reds.
“We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt,” the club said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account.
“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 - 2021.”
Hunt joined Liverpool, then a tier-two team, as a 20-year-old in 1958 and played his last game for the club in 1969.
The forward’s overall Reds record of 285 goals was broken by Ian Rush in 1992 but nobody has scored more league goals for the club.
Hunt won two English top-flight titles and the FA Cup under manager Bill Shankly.
He scored three goals in six appearances for Alf Ramsey’s England team during the 1966 World Cup on home soil and 18 goals in 34 caps overall for his country.
Current Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “It’s really sad news and our thoughts and our love go to his family.
“Unfortunately, it feels too frequent in this moment we are saying farewell to these giants of our club.
“Roger Hunt comes second to no one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear.”
Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge paid tribute to Hunt, writing on Twitter: “I’m absolutely gutted to hear of the passing away of one, if not THE BEST Lfc strikers SIR ROGER HUNT.
“What a striker and a true Gentlemen, I had the great pleasure of being with him on many occasions. RIP My Nu 1 Legend and Hero.”
Robbie Fowler, sixth in Liverpool’s all-time record goal-scorers list, tweeted: “Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt.”
Foden was England's stand-out performer in the one-sided World Cup qualifier at the Estadi Nacional on Saturday
Football2 weeks ago
It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire.
Football2 weeks ago
Earlier, the stadium capacity for football matches in UAE was capped at 60 per cent
Football2 weeks ago
Brighton and Hove Albion also have 14 points after a 0-0 home draw with Arsenal
Football3 weeks ago
With Ronaldo starting on the bench and not entering until the 57th minute, United produced another sloppy performance
Football3 weeks ago
Solskjaer badly needed three points after a run of three defeats in four games and got it with seconds to spare
Football3 weeks ago
Pele, the only man to win three World Cup winner's medals as a player, will turn 81 on Oct. 23
Football3 weeks ago
After two games, City are third on three points, one point behind PSG and Club Brugge
Football3 weeks ago