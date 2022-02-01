Egyptian giants Al Ahly land in Abu Dhabi ahead of Fifa Club World Cup

Al Ahly fans greet their team with club banners in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied photo)

Pitso Mosimane and his 23-man squad are taking part in the Club World Cup for the seventh time

By Team KT Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 5:15 PM

Record Egyptian champions Al Ahly have landed in the UAE ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup that begins on February 5.

Pitso Mosimane and his 23-man squad are taking part in the Club World Cup for the seventh time, making them the team with the second-most appearances in tournament history.

They finished third in 2006 and 2020. They lost to eventual winners Bayern Munich in the semifinals of the 2020 edition before beating Palmeiras in the third-place playoff.

Only two CAF representatives have gone further in the 17 previous Fifa Club World Cups, with TP Mazembe from DR Congo and Morocco’s Raja Casablanca losing in the final of the competition in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Mosimane’s team will be confident of replicating that success, and even going one better to become the first African winners in Fifa Club World Cup history.

Mohamed Sherif, who top-scored in the Egyptian league last season with 27 goals, will be one of the most exciting players on display in the UAE capital.

Al Ahly qualified for the tournament by clinching their 10th CAF Champions title in 2021 and the Cairo club will compete against fellow continental club champions CF Monterrey (Concacaf), Chelsea (Uefa), SE Palmeiras (CONMEBOL) and Al Hilal SFC (AFC).

Tahiti league winners A.S. Pirae (OFC) and UAE champions Al Jazira Club complete the seven-team line up and will face each other in the first round at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on February 3.

Monterrey arrived from Mexico a day prior to Al Ahly, with the pair meeting in the second round at the Al Nahyan Stadium on February 5.

It will be Monterrey’s fifth bid to lift the Fifa Club World Cup trophy, with the 2021 Concacaf Champions League victors finishing third in 2012 and 2019.

Head coach Javier Aguirre knows Al Ahly well, having coached the Egypt national team from 2018 to 2019. The 63-year-old manager also has fond memories of the UAE having won the UAE President’s Cup and UAE League Cup during a previous stint with Abu Dhabi club Al Wahda.

Monterrey right-back Edson Gutierrez is also looking forward to getting started.

“We feel very good, very motivated to come to do a great work,” he said. “We come for the dream to get the championship and we will do everything possible to fulfil this dream.”

The winners of that match advance to the first semifinal on February 8, where the victors will challenge Brazilian outfit Palmeiras for a spot in the final at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on February 12.

In the other half of the draw, the winners of Al Jazira-A.S. Pirae game take on 2021 AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal on February 6 for the chance to play Chelsea in the semifinals three days later.