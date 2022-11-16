Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool, Arsenal will boost winter sports season, says Saeed Hareb

Liverpool, Arsenal, AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais will take part in the Dubai Super Cup next month

Saeed Hareb (centre), Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, at the press conference in Dubai. (Supplied photo)

Heavyweights of European club football including Liverpool will feature Dubai Super Cup 2022, a press release from the Dubai Sports Council said.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai Sports Council, AMH Sports has launched the new football tournament in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council.

English giants Liverpool and Arsenal, legendary Italian club AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais, one of the biggest clubs in French football, will take part in the tournament at at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Sports Club between the 8th and 16th of December.

As football fever grips the world, the matches of this Fifa-sanctioned tournament will be held on the 8th, 11th, 13th and 16th of December, the off days of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"We are pleased to host this event, which is honoured by the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and we hope that it will be a mainstay in the winter sports scene," said Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council.

"It contributes to consolidating Dubai's position as a globally preferred destination for major teams during the winter period for training, competitive matches and preparations for the remainder of the season and European tournaments."

Marwan bin Ghalita, Chairman of Al Nasr Sports Club, said: "We are proud that the matches of this tournament will be held at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Nasr Club, an architectural and sports masterpiece well-qualified to host matches of this magnitude for popular teams and large audiences. The stadium has previously hosted international matches in the Asia Cup 2019 and World Cup Qualifiers. Fans of the game will relish the reception from the qualified cadres hosting such sporting events, bringing joy to audiences and benefiting participating teams."

Meanwhile, Ahmed Khoory, Chairman of AMH Sports, said the fans can expect amazing matches in the tournament.

"The patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, strengthens our determination to make this tournament exceptional for all," Khoory said.

"Hosting popular clubs in this league is an excellent addition to any city's credentials and this is a great opportunity for fans of these clubs, both within and outside the UAE to enjoy amazing experiences on and off the field."