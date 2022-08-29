Dubai: Region's biggest cinema to open to public on Wednesday

The 423 square meter screen will seat a total of 382 people

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 8:47 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 9:17 PM

Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills Mall unveiled the biggest cinema screen in the region on Monday and is all set to open its door to the public on Wednesday, August 31.

Measuring 25 metres in width and 18 metres in height, Roxy Xtreme, is twice the size of a tennis court that promises to offer a jaw-dropping cinematic experience never seen before in the Middle East.

The 423-square-metre screen will seat a total of 382 people. Of these, 36 are in the unique Director's Box section that will allow moviegoers to enjoy a film with privacy. The three boxes with 12 seats each can be booked individually or as a box.

Football enthusiasts in the UAE who are unable to travel to Qatar for the Fifa World Cup 2022 can enjoy all the matches on the region's biggest cinema screen.

“This theatre has been four years in the making,” said Murray Rea, director of cinemas at Roxy. “It has been designed to a very high spec of finishing and design.”

Designed to be a premium luxury movie-watching experience, the theatre has eight screens that is divided into silver and platinum sections.

Pricing for the cinema will be revealed later.

