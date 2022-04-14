Colombian football star Freddy Rincon dies in car crash

Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four finish suffered a blow after they slipped to fifth
Football1 week ago
Colombian former international midfield star Freddy Rincon died on Wednesday aged 55 of injuries he sustained in a traffic accident, doctors said.
Rincon suffered a severe head injury following a collision on Monday between the vehicle he was travelling in and a bus in the southwest city of Cali.
The former Real Madrid and Napoli ace underwent almost three hours of surgery before being transferred to intensive care, but died on Wednesday.
“Despite all the efforts made by our medical and care team, the patient Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has died today,” said the Imbanaco Clinic in Cali, which was treating him.
Rincon was born in the southwestern port city of Buenaventura and was known as the 'Colossus' during his career.
He was a star of the Colombia side that played at the World Cup in Italy in 1990 and at two more World Cups.
He spent much of his career in Brazil, turning out for Palmeiras and Corinthians, where he won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2000.
Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four finish suffered a blow after they slipped to fifth
Football1 week ago
Antonio Conte's Tottenham staged a stirring comeback to make it five wins from their last six league games
Football1 week ago
The Ricketts, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team, have been included on the shortlist to buy Chelsea
Football1 week ago
Ghana upset the home team by forcing a 1-1 draw to win the African play-off.
Football2 weeks ago
Report says around 2,000 women were blocked from entering the stadium for Iran's last World Cup soccer qualifying match
Football2 weeks ago
UAE must beat South Korea on Tuesday to reach the playoff
Football2 weeks ago
UAE needed only a draw to confirm a place against Australia in the playoff stage
Football2 weeks ago
It was a crushing blow for Australia who now face a perilous playoff to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup
Football2 weeks ago