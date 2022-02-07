Club World Cup: Al Hilal fire warning shots at Chelsea

Al Hilal midfielder Matheus Pereira (centre) reacts after scoring a goal against Al Jazira. (AFP)

Al Hilal beat Al Jazira 6-1 to set up a semifinal clash with European giants Chelsea

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 12:03 AM Last updated: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 12:04 AM

Asian champions Al Hilal came from behind to thrash home team Al Jazira 6-1 in the second-round match of the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The AFC Champions League holders will now face European giants Chelsea in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Al Jazira will take on another mighty opponent in Concacaf title holders Monterrey in the fifth-place match.

Despite the huge margin of defeat, the UAE Pro League champions started the encounter strongly at their home ground of the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

As promised, Al Jazira went on the offensive right from the word go, Abdoulay Diaby hewing out dangerous crosses from the left flank. Joao Victor Santos nearly connected with one of the deliveries inside five minutes, thereby setting the tone and tempo of the contest.

While, Al Hilal coach Leonardo Jardim unleashed his new recruit, former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo, Al Jazira’s Marcel Keizer added Mohammed Al Attas to the defence manned in the first game by Abdulla Idrees, Serbian Milos Kosanovic, Khalifa Al Hammadi and Mohammed Rabii.

And in early exchanges, when Ighalo was able to break free and shoot, experienced custodian Ali Khasif was up to the task.

Al Jazira’s pressing game was soon rewarded. In 14 minutes, Rabii, with his overlapping run from the left flank, blasted a sharp cross for a dashing Diaby to smash into the back of the net.

Both teams were trying to keep possession. Al Jazira then had a slew of attempts on goal. In 27 minutes, Abdullah Ramadan — fielded instead of Mohammed Jamal — validated his selection with a long-range attempt, which whizzed past the top post.

Joao Victor Santos came close and should have scored from inside the box, but twice failed to get past Al Hilal keeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf. Then Rabii missed a chance with his header through a corner kick.

Al Hilal, at the other end, kept pushing and soon scored. In 36 minutes, central midfielder Mohamed Kanno dodged past Al Jazira defence to lob a cross for Ighalo to leap and head into the goal past two defenders. Four minutes later, Al Hilal doubled the advantage as right-winger Matheus Pereira curled in a shot past the fully stretched Khasif.

At half-time, Al Jazira were left ruing all those missed half chances. After the restart, Al Jazira, a goal behind, had more intent and purpose. They went on the attack and nearly found the equaliser through Al Hashmi.

However, there was a major setback in 57 minutes as Kanno headed home to make it 3-1 for the Saudi giants.

At the stroke of an hour, coach Keizer threw his last dice: triple substitutions. He introduced talisman Ali Mabkhout, Zayed Al Ameri – who created several chances against AS Pirae and scored one early goal, and teenager Oumar Traore.

However, the reinforcement was no lifeline as Salem Al-Dawsari made it 4-1 in 77 minutes after a beautiful one-two with striker Moussa Marega.

Just 11 minutes later, Marega found the back of the net with an easy tap in. And in the dying minutes, Al Hammadi handled the ball leading to a penalty, which Al Hilal’s substitute winger Andre Carrillo converted to complete the miserable night for Al Jazira.

For the record, Al Hilal remain unbeaten against Al Jazira and live to chase the dream of becoming the first Asian club to win the tournament.