City need to forget Madrid history, says Guardiola ahead of Champions League semis

Real have won Europe's top trophy a record 13 times while City remain in search of their first Champions League title

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola attends a press conference on Monday. (AFP)

By Reuters Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 1:05 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 1:06 AM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team, who face Real Madrid in their Champions League semifinal, first-leg on Tuesday, need to put aside the different European pedigrees of the two clubs and draw on their collective strength.

Real have won Europe’s top trophy a record 13 times while City remain in search of their first Champions League title after losing in the final to Chelsea last year.

“If we have to compete with their history, we don’t have a chance. It speaks for itself,” said the former Barcelona coach, when reminded of the contrasting records of the two clubs.

“We have the desire to compete against them. For us playing against them is an incredible test and we want to try it. (We will) Suffer when we suffer, (but) stick together. Try to do as best as possible.”

Guardiola also talked down the significance of the role of himself and Carlo Ancelotti in the game, saying that in the Champions League, games are won by the decision-making of players on the field.

“History is there, we can’t change it, but it’s eleven against eleven and one ball moving. The players decide their decision making,” he said.

“You can imagine a plan but it’s eleven v eleven, the quality of the (players), how strong they are, it will make a difference. This game is players, it won’t be Carlo or myself who win it.”

There is some history that is in City’s favour, however — two years ago Guardiola’s side knocked the current La Liga leaders out of the competition in the last 16 stage after winning both legs 2-1.