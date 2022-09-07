Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season

With two wins and a draw, Roma remain third in the standings on seven points while Juventus are sixth with five points
Thomas Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on Wednesday, only one month into the season.
The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, in its first group match of the Champions League.
Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League.
The English team was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window, with an outlay of nearly $300 million.
Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season.
Arsenal remain the only team with a 100% record as they came from a goal down to beat Fulham 2-1 thanks to a late winner by Gabriel
The Norwegian has now scored six times in his opening four league matches for Pep Guardiola's side
Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position
United's second win on the bounce halted a seven-match losing streak on the road stretching back to last season
AIFF have now been handed back full control of daily affairs pending fresh elections, Fifa said
Argentina's first round group games against Mexico and Saudi Arabia were the 'most requested' in ticket applications
Guardiola had said earlier this week that he would not stand in Silva's way if Barcelona came calling