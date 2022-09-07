UAE

Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season

This decision came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, in its first group match of the Champions League

Photo: AP
By AP

Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 1:41 PM

Thomas Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on Wednesday, only one month into the season.

The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0, in its first group match of the Champions League.

Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League.

The English team was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window, with an outlay of nearly $300 million.

Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season.

