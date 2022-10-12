Champions League: City close in on last 16; Juve stunned

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years

FC Copenhagen's Danish midfielder Lukas Lerager and Manchester City's Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo vie for the ball. (AFP)

By AFP Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 12:23 AM

Manchester City closed in on the Champions League last 16 after drawing 0-0 at FC Copenhagen on Tuesday, despite playing the majority of the match with 10 men.

Meanwhile, Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday.

The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the knockout stages hanging by a thread with the top two teams in Group H -- Paris St Germain and Benfica -- four points ahead before they play each other later on Tuesday.

In Copenhagen, VAR took centre stage in an action-packed first half. City thought they had taken the lead 11 minutes in with a goal-of-the-season contender from Rodri, only for the strike to be ruled out for handball in the build-up.

The video assistant referee stepped in again moments later to help City win a penalty for another handball, but Riyad Mahrez saw his spot kick saved by home goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

A busy VAR then asked the referee to have another look at a foul by Sergio Gomez on the edge of the penalty area on the half hour mark, with the on-field official choosing to show the City full back a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

The 10 men more than held their own in the second half, but with Liverpool to come in the Premier League at the weekend and qualification for the knockout stage almost secured, City left top goalscorer Erling Haaland on the bench and saw out the draw.