CBUAE issues special coins commemorating UAE Football Association's 50th anniversary

This aims to highlight the significant achievements of the UAEFA since its establishment in 1971 at the Gulf and international levels

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) in collaboration with the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) announced the upcoming issuance of silver commemorative coins to mark the 50th anniversary of the UAEFA, ahead of the UAE President's Cup final.

The issuance of this commemorative coin aims to highlight the significant achievements of the UAEFA since its establishment in 1971 at the Gulf and international levels.

The CBUAE will issue 1000 silver coins, each weighing 40g. The front side of the coin includes the logo and name of the UAEFA in Arabic and English and a phrase '50 years' in celebration of its history.

The reverse side of the coin bears the UAE's logo surrounded by the name of the Central Bank of the UAE in both Arabic and English, in addition to the nominal value of the coin (Dh50). The coins will not be available for sale at the CBUAE's headquarters and branches.

On this occasion, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAEFA, confirmed that this issuance was an important historical step, and a tribute to all those who worked in the Football Association since its inception until today.

He expressed his happiness in celebrating the history of a reputable national sports institution that has contributed to regional, continental and international achievements.

Sheikh Rashid praised the efforts of the Central Bank of the UAE and its management, affirming that these coins will be a living memory, reminding generations of the giving made by the various boards of directors and the affiliates, and the importance of football as a human activity and the first popular game in the world.

He also commended the collaboration with the Central Bank, which comes within the Football Association's plan to open up to all national institutions and to consolidate the relationship between the football family and the rest of the public and private sectors in the country.

Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said:

"The issuance of these commemorative coins embodies the achievements of the UAE Football Association in the field of football development, and the investment in sports talents to serve the community and achieve further progress and success at the local and global levels."

"We also seek through this issuance to reinforce the importance of football and its role in representing the UAE in external forums and appreciate the efforts of the association to advance this sport," he explained.

