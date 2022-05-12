Casillas, Kaka kick off Fifa World Cup trophy tour in Dubai

The iconic trophy was unveiled by the two legendary footballers at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Thursday

Iker Casillas and Ricardo Kaka unveil the Fifa World Cup trophy in Dubai on Thursday. (Photos by Shihab)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 2:32 PM

The 2022 Fifa World Cup trophy tour kicked off with a spectacular ceremony in Dubai on Thursday — 193 days before the start of the opening match between Senegal and the Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The presence of World Cup winners Iker Casillas and Ricardo Kaka was the icing on the cake as the most iconic sports trophy was unveiled by the two legendary footballers at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

“I can not describe the feeling, how it is like to be closer to the trophy again,” said Kaka, the 2007 Ballon d’Or winner who was a member of the 2002 Brazil World Cup-winning team.

“It’s been 20 years since Brazil won. I was in that team in 2002. So it’s really special to be close to the trophy again. It’s a dream for all the kids who play football to hold this beautiful trophy.

“So I am very, very happy to be here in Dubai, which is the first step of the trophy tour by Coca-Cola. It’s an honour and I hope the fans can enjoy this feeling and these emotions the same way that me and Iker are having now.”

Casillas, who led Spain to their greatest moment in football when La Roja won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa under his captaincy, said getting closer to the trophy still gives him goosebumps.

“It was the first (World Cup) trophy for us. For me and my teammates, it was such a wonderful moment in our life and a truly magical moment for my country. Those emotions I can never describe, it was the most beautiful trophy in the history of Spain,” said Casillas.

While Kaka backed Brazil to end their 20-year World Cup drought in the Qatari desert, Casillas felt it would be a battle between Germany, Belgium and Brazil for the coveted trophy.

“But, of course, I want Spain to win. They are also a very good team,” the former Real Madrid goalkeeper said.

And members of the 1990 UAE team — the greatest team in this country’s history, that qualified for the 1990 World Cup in Italy — were also present in the ceremony.

32 countries

For the first time, the Fifa World Cup trophy tour will include all 32 participating countries as well as all GCC members.

“We have been the longest-standing partner of Fifa, a relationship that dates back to 1974. This trophy tour is about the passion, it’s about the love of the game to fans across the world and giving them a once-in-a-life-time opportunity to be up close and personal with the Fifa World Cup trophy,” said Brad Ross, Vice‑President of Global Sports & Entertainment Marketing and Partnerships, Coca-Cola.

The 2022 World Cup will kick off with four matches on November 21 and the final will be held on December 18.