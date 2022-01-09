Cameroon come from behind to win Cup of Nations opener

Atleti said Simeone, captain Koke, midfielder Hector Herrera plus forwards Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix all tested positive for the coronavirus
Football1 week ago
Captain Vincent Aboubakar converted two spot kicks as hosts Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Yaounde on Sunday.
Burkina Faso, who were without their coach Kamou Malo and six players who tested positive for Covid-19, gave away two clumsy penalties after Gustavo Sangare had silenced the home crowd, estimated at around 45,000 fans at the newly-built Olembe Stadium, with the first goal of the game.
Sangare finished with his left foot at the back post in the 24th minute to hand the Burkinabe a surprise lead in the Group A encounter but then their captain Bertrand Traore and defender Issoufou Dayo gave away penalties in quick succession.
Aboubakar, who was part of Cameroon’s winning team at the 2017 Cup of Nations in neighbouring Gabon, tucked away both kicks with aplomb.
Football1 week ago
Van Dijk did not look for excuses for the loss on Tuesday despite Leicester's goal scored by Ademola Lookman coming from their only shot on target
Football1 week ago
The 39-year-old Spaniard first had the infection in March 2020
Football1 week ago
Ronaldo said on social media that it was "a dream come true"
Football1 week ago
This brings the total number of infected first-team players to six
Football1 week ago
Spurs are still unbeaten in the league since Antonio Conte took the helm early last month
Football1 week ago
Hugo Maradona was a former Argentine youth international midfielder
Football1 week ago
Neville singled out Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their attitude during Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle United
Football1 week ago