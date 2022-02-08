Brazilian giants Palmeiras stand between Al Ahly and Club World Cup glory

Palmeiras players during a training session in Abu Dhabi on Monday. (AP)

While Palmeiras were given a direct entry into the semifinals of the competition, Al Ahly beat Monterrey 1-0 to book their place in the semifinal

By Team KT Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 1:04 AM

Hoping to reach their first Club World Cup final, African champions Al Ahly of Egypt will bank on the support of their loyal fans in Abu Dhabi when they face South American giants Palmeiras in the semifinal at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Tuesday (8:30pm UAE Time).

While Palmeiras were given a direct entry into the semifinals of the competition, Al Ahly beat Mexican club Monterrey 1-0 to book their place in the semifinal.

Mohamed Hany scored in the 43rd minute to set up a last-four clash against Brazilian club Palmeiras.

And Al Ahly defender Rami Rabia was overwhelmed with the support his team got in Abu Dhabi during their victory over Monterrey in the previous round.

“We felt as if we were in Egypt,” Rabia said as a sea of Al Ahly fans engulfed Al Nahyan Stadium, dwarfing the pocket of Mexican supporters who’d travelled across the planet to cheer on Monterrey.

“Al Ahly fans always give us a boost in difficult circumstances, even when we played in Japan, they were there behind us,” said Rabia, who captained Al Ahly on the night, referring to his maiden Fifa Club World Cup adventure back in 2012. A journey that ended with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of none other than Monterrey in the third-place play-off in Yokohama.

“Today we had a big advantage with the number of fans here,” he said. “Some of the players missed having fans at the stadium, so seeing numbers like this helped us a lot.

“I personally had a special motivation to win because I’d played against Monterrey twice – in Japan then Morocco – and lost both. So I really wanted to win this one to make amends and personally wanted to leave my mark on the game.”

Al Ahly are taking part in the Club World Cup for the seventh time, making them the team with the second-most appearances in tournament history.

They finished third in 2006 and 2020. They lost to eventual winners Bayern Munich in the semifinals of the 2020 edition before beating Palmeiras, their opponents on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi, in the third-place playoff.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras playmaker Dudu says the team have arrived in Abu Dhabi with only one ambition — to win the tournament.

“A club as big as Palmeiras, the target is to win every tournament we enter. And that’s what we believe we will do at the Club World Cup,” Dudu was quoted as saying by fifa.com.

“We know that we will have a very tough semifinal. But we’re very well prepared, we have a lot of confidence.”

Dudu said Palmeiras’ passionate fans deserved to enjoy success on an event as big as the Fifa Club World Cup.

“Everyone from Sao Paulo, from Brazil, from South America knows how passionate the Palmeiras fans are. They’re fanatical. This club has a great history,” he said.

“We know what this club means to them. We know how desperately the fans want to be world champions, and we want to achieve this for them so, so much.”

In the second semifinal on Wednesday, Uefa Champions League winners Chelsea will take on Asian champions Al Hilal which beat UAE club Al Jazira 6-1 on Sunday in Abu Dhabi. (with inputs from fifa.com)