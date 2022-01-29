Big discounts on 'Barca, The Exhibition' tickets

Barca, The Exhibition marks the first sporting exhibition event of its kind to be brought to the region by MBC Group.

La Masia, a youth programme that teaches the style and values of the club, will also have its own space in this exhibition

By Team KT Published: Sat 29 Jan 2022, 12:02 AM

MBC Group, in partnership with Dubai Shopping Festival, have announced big discounts on Barca The Exhibition tickets as part of the on-going Dubai Shopping Festival offers.

The exclusive travelling exhibition, organised by MBC Group, runs until February 2 at Dubai Festival City Mall.

In-keeping with the goal of bringing the club closer to its fans around the world, the exhibition presents a series of interactive experiences that utilise the most advanced immersive technology. It allows visitors to enjoy a unique journey through Barça’s history – even travelling virtually to FC Barcelona’s home stadium, Camp Nou, to feel the excitement of a matchday at the stadium.

Fadel Zahreddine, Group Director of Emerging Media at MBC Group, said: “Part of MBC Group’s mission is to bring the very best in the entertainment sector to fans in the region — whether through broadcast, streaming, or special events like this one. We’re very much looking forward to hosting the Dubai leg of ‘Barça The Exhibition’. We look forward to seeing Culers and football fans take in the experience, celebrate the achievements and learn the true philosophy of one of the biggest clubs in sporting history known for its persistence and determination!”

Genevieve Colaco, Regional General Manager, Marketing & Customer Experience at Al-Futtaim Malls, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with MBC Group to bring the ever-popular ‘Barça, The Exhibition’ to our visitors at Dubai Festival City Mall. The showcase offers a series of immersive experiences, which use the latest technologies to make it possible for fans to enjoy every detail. At Al-Futtaim Malls, our goal is to continually enhance our offering through partnerships that enable us to deliver the best of retail and beyond.”

Produced by FC Barcelona in collaboration with the events and entertainment company, Proactiv, “Barça, The Exhibition” features nine rooms in a 360-degree enveloping space, through which visitors will be offered an audio-guided tour that evokes a conversation between a grandfather and his grandson. The conversation showcases the sporting achievements of the club, style of play, and the experience of being on the pitch at the Camp Nou.

Visitors will also be able to take part in interactive games located in the “Play Barça” area, plus access “Making History”, a Hall of Fame area featuring trophies and other items used and signed by different Barça legends. This area is created in collaboration with the Barça Museum.

What’s more, La Masia, a youth programme that teaches the style and values of the Club, will also have its own space in this exhibition.

Last but not least, a futuristic hub will showcase various initiatives launched by the club in the field of research and development (R&D), including the Barça Innovation Hub (BIHUB) — a knowledge platform and sports innovation laboratory designed to improve athlete performance, and to create products and services that benefit society in general.

Fans can grab merchandise from the official Barça store, featuring a wide range of merchandise and retail items, as well as exclusive collections.