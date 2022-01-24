Benzema victim of robbery at home during Real Madrid game

Barca were beaten 3-2 after extra-time in Saudi Arabia to make it five consecutive Real Madrid victories in Clasico games
Football1 week ago
Real Madrid’s France striker Karim Benzema was the victim of a robbery at his home while he was playing against Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Sunday, police said on Monday.
The police said the incident took place between 3:00pm and 7:00pm local time at the player’s empty home in the Madrid suburb of San Sebastian de los Reyes before Benzema and his family returned from Real’s 2-2 La Liga draw against Elche.
The police added that they were investigating whether the incident was connected with the February 2019 robbery Benzema suffered at his home during a match against Barcelona.
There was no information about the value of items stolen. This was not the first such incident affecting players in Europe. In December, Manchester City and Benfica defenders Joao Cancelo and Nicolas Otamendi respectively were assaulted during robberies at their homes in England and Portugal.
In Spain, Gerard Pique and Ansu Fati have been victims of robberies at their homes during Barcelona games.
Barca were beaten 3-2 after extra-time in Saudi Arabia to make it five consecutive Real Madrid victories in Clasico games
Football1 week ago
Thousands of fans have flocked to the 'Cup of Nations villages' in the commercial capital Abidjan where the matches are projected on giant screens
Football1 week ago
The Leicester City forward scored the only goal on 30 minutes as Nigeria overcame lacklustre Egypt 1-0 in a clash of Group D big guns
Football1 week ago
Senegal are Africa's top ranked team but had only 18 players available for their opening group match
Football1 week ago
Juventus moved up to 38 points in fifth place, six points ahead of eighth-placed Roma
Football2 weeks ago
Arsenal were lacklustre and could have few complaints against a well-organised Forest side
Football2 weeks ago
Burkina Faso were without their coach Kamou Malo and six players who tested positive for Covid-19
Football2 weeks ago
David Moyes' West Ham won 2-0 against Leeds, who were without 10 first-team players including striker Patrick Bamford
Football2 weeks ago