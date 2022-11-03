Barcelona's Pique announces retirement after decorated career

The defender bows out with three Champions League titles and the World Cup and Euro Cup for Spain

AFP

Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 10:26 PM

Barcelona's Gerard Pique announced his reirement on Thursday after a decorated career.

"Saturday's match (against Almeria) will be my last at the Camp Nou," the 35-year-old posted on Twitter.

The defender bows out with three Champions League titles for his club and the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012 with Spain.