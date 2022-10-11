Barca to fight for Champions League survival, says Xavi

Los Blancos, the reigning champions and record 14-time European Cup winners, have lifted the trophy five times in the last nine years
Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez lamented that his team face a must-win Champions League clash against Inter Milan so early in the season after two consecutive losses in the competition.
Following their defeat in Italy last week, a third loss in four games would leave Barca in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage for the second consecutive season.
"It is a shame that we are in such an awkward situation. We have no choice but to win," Xavi told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's showdown with Inter.
"It is a final and we will face it like this. We will give it all. We need our fans to show up at Camp Nou and we hope to win."
"(Being knocked-out) would be a great disappointment but we are going to stay positive. We want to stay alive. It is an uncomfortable situation, we are in dire straits, but on Wednesday we have a final to try to fix it."
Barcelona found themselves in the 'Group of Death' with Inter and Bayern Munich, having to face a re-run of their nightmare 8-2 loss to the Germans in the 2020 quarter-finals.
They started with a 5-1 home win against Viktoria Plzen but lost 2-0 in Munich despite dominating possession.
Last week in Milan, Barca were again the dominant side but succumbed to 1-0 defeat following a Hakan Calhanoglu goal.
"We missed too many chances (in our previous two games), yet we still have a chance to show that we are alive," Xavi said.
"We must not lower our guard. There is talent here and there is a desire for revenge, so we have to give everything so we go out triumphant."
Los Blancos, the reigning champions and record 14-time European Cup winners, have lifted the trophy five times in the last nine years
