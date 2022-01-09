Arsenal dumped out of FA Cup by Nottingham Forest

Atleti said Simeone, captain Koke, midfielder Hector Herrera plus forwards Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix all tested positive for the coronavirus
Arsenal’s hopes of winning a record-extending 15th FA Cup were sunk at the first hurdle as they went down 1-0 at Championship side Nottingham Forest in the third round on Sunday.
Substitute Lewis Grabban stretched out his leg to convert Ryan Yates’s cross in the 83rd minute and it was no more than Forest deserved at a vibrant City Ground.
Arsenal were lacklustre and could have few complaints against a well-organised Forest side who earned themselves a Midlands derby against Leicester City in round four.
Arteta’s side, who face Liverpool in the League Cup semifinal first leg next week, failed to even muster a shot on target as they suffered a repeat of their third-round exit to Forest in 2017-18.
Van Dijk did not look for excuses for the loss on Tuesday despite Leicester's goal scored by Ademola Lookman coming from their only shot on target
The 39-year-old Spaniard first had the infection in March 2020
Ronaldo said on social media that it was "a dream come true"
This brings the total number of infected first-team players to six
Spurs are still unbeaten in the league since Antonio Conte took the helm early last month
Hugo Maradona was a former Argentine youth international midfielder
Neville singled out Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes for their attitude during Monday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle United
