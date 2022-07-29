UAE

Abu Dhabi Media reaches TV rights deal to screen Italian football league games

Deal is reportedly worth $78 million

Reuters
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 11:23 PM

Abu Dhabi Media have reached a deal with Serie A to screen the lItalian League’s matches in the North Africa and Middle East region for the next three seasons.

After more than a year without a broadcaster in this region the Serier A have partnered with the UAE TV platform, an Emirati public production.

The deal is reportedly worth $78 million.

To this guaranteed minimum income may be added any additional revenue linked to the number of subscribers that Italian football will generate on the platform, a spokesperson for Serie A told AFP.

In the absence of a satisfactory offer in its call for tenders last year, the Italian League had developed its own Youtube channel in Arabic to offer matches free of charge - five per day during the first part of the season then the all 10 matches from February.

A Staff Reporter

