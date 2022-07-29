Abu Dhabi Media reaches TV rights deal to screen Italian football league games

Newly promoted to the Italian second tier, Palermo join a portfolio also includes New York City, Sichuan Jiuniu in China and Mumbai City in India
Abu Dhabi Media have reached a deal with Serie A to screen the lItalian League’s matches in the North Africa and Middle East region for the next three seasons.
After more than a year without a broadcaster in this region the Serier A have partnered with the UAE TV platform, an Emirati public production.
The deal is reportedly worth $78 million.
To this guaranteed minimum income may be added any additional revenue linked to the number of subscribers that Italian football will generate on the platform, a spokesperson for Serie A told AFP.
In the absence of a satisfactory offer in its call for tenders last year, the Italian League had developed its own Youtube channel in Arabic to offer matches free of charge - five per day during the first part of the season then the all 10 matches from February.
Jesus, 25, reunites with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who was Pep Guardiola's assistant at City before taking over the Gunners
Ronaldo's absence will be interpreted as the latest salvo in his bid to engineer a move away from Manchester United this season
The country was suspended in April 2021 after a dispute
Fifa have sold 1.8 million tickets so far for this year's World Cup in Qatar
Official says 100,000 rooms are currently available and more rooms are being added
Fifty license plates bearing the World Cup logo were put up for auction in May, with the most expensive one going for 1.8 million Qatari riyals ($494,000)
The former footballer says 'the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy'