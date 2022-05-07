Abramovich sells Chelsea FC to American sports investor

The victory put Liverpool two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who can regain first spot with a win at Leeds United later on Saturday
Football6 days ago
Chelsea is being sold to a consortium fronted American sports investor Todd Boehly, ending 19 years of ownership and lavish investment by Roman Abramovich until the Russian oligarch was sanctioned and forced to offload the Premier League club.
The deal is reported to be worth 4.25 billion pounds ($5.24 billion).
“Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss, to acquire the club,” a Chelsea statement said early Saturday.
Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjorg Wyss must now wait for Premier League and UK. government approval before rubber-stamping the takeover.
Boehly is part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers MLB franchise and he also has minority stakes in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
ALSO READ:
The challenge will be maintaining the expectation of regular trophies produced under the expensive transformation of Chelsea following Abramovich’s buyout, which led to a 50-year English title drought ending.
Chelsea won 21 trophies in the 19 years of Abramovich’s ownership which is ending abruptly after his assets were frozen as part of British government sanctions as part of a crackdown on wealthy Russians with ties to President Vladimir Putin following the invasion in Ukraine in February.
The victory put Liverpool two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who can regain first spot with a win at Leeds United later on Saturday
Football6 days ago
Barcelona will play next season's games at Camp Nou but will relocate to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for the following campaign
Football1 week ago
There are just 16 professional footballers in the top four tiers of English football with British South Asian heritage
Football1 week ago
Liverpool are looking to win Europe's biggest prize for the second time in four years, having also reached the final in 2018
Football1 week ago
Shakhtar Donetsk led Dynamo Kyiv by two points when the season was interrupted due to the conflict with Russia
Football1 week ago
City were two up after just 11 minutes and also led 3-1 and 4-2, but Real refused to surrender in one of the Champions League's greatest games
Football1 week ago
After knocking out Juventus and Bayern Munich, Villarreal are looking to pull off another shock by defeating Liverpool
Football1 week ago
Real have won Europe's top trophy a record 13 times while City remain in search of their first Champions League title
Football1 week ago