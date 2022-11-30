UAE

2 UAE footballers fined Dh200,000 each, suspended for 4 matches

The disciplinary committee penalised the national team goalkeeper and midfielder Abdullah Hamad Al Menhali

Ashwani Kumar

Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 9:34 PM

Two Emirati players have been fined Dh200,000 each and suspended for four matches after leaving their national team’s training camp held in Abu Dhabi without prior permission.

Earlier this month, the UAE national side started a training session in preparation for the Arabian Gulf Cup to be held in January next year. The national team also played two friendlies against Argentina and Kazakhstan.

The disciplinary committee of the UAE Football Association penalised national team goalkeeper Mohammed Hassan Al Shamsi and midfielder Abdullah Hamad Al Menhali for leaving the training camp without prior permission.

Both the players from Al Wahda FC will be suspended from four matches with the club, the association said.

Separately, the disciplinary committee fined Al Nasr striker Dembo Darboe Dh50,000 and suspended him for a match for hitting a player from Al Bateh during a local tournament match.

Ashwani Kumar

