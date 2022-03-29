UAE: Michelin Guide announces launch in Dubai; will unveil first selection in 2022

Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 1:24 PM

The Michelin Guide is set to launch a Dubai edition in June 2022. City restaurants will be awarded 0 to 3 stars for the quality of their food based on five criteria.

For the uninitiated, the Michelin Guides are a series of guide books that were published by the French tyre company Michelin 1904. The Guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few establishments.

Announcing the launch at a press conference on Tuesday, Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said, “We are delighted to announce that Dubai will be joining the Michelin Guide family. Our team of inspectors is already in the field, to prepare the first selection of restaurants, which will be revealed in June.”

The Michelin Guide said its selections will be made according to their tried and tested methodology by Michelin Guide inspectors, based on their universally applied set of five criteria, including the quality of the ingredients, the mastery of cooking, the harmony of flavours, the personality of the chef and the consistency both over time and across the entire menu.

These are applied to all the selected restaurants to help gastronomes from around the world make an informed choice from among high-quality options.

The guide rates restaurants as either having no star, one, two or three stars. Besides the coveted star ratings there is also a Bib Gourmand recognition for restaurants offering “quality cooking at reasonable prices”.

Poullennec said they will be “showcasing the best of Dubai’s gastronomy, to reflect not just the sophistication that the city is famed for, but also the wide diversity of cuisines that the city’s location and history provide.”

Home to hundreds of nationalities, Dubai has emerged from a trading port in the Arabian Gulf to become one of the world’s most diverse business and travel destination, Michelin said.

“The city has developed a very interesting dining culture which takes influence from cuisines from around the world, including the emirate’s very own Arabic specialities.

“The distinct contrasts of old and new in Dubai are not only reflected in its architectural marvels and the traditional souks but also in its authentic Emirati and Middle Eastern cuisines and international dining options fronted by world-renowned chefs,” said Michelin.

However, there will be no Michelin Guide books printed for Dubai. Instead, the guide will be available online and through the Michelin app.

Welcoming the arrival of the Michelin Guide to Dubai, Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said it will give new insights into Dubai’s diverse, creative, and multi-cultural culinary offerings.

“Already one of the world’s most popular destination, this latest accolade for Dubai is also recognition of its emergence as a global gastronomy hub, inspired by the goal of our visionary leadership to make Dubai the world’s most sought-after destination and the best city to live and work in,” said Kazim.

“With Dubai home to thousands of restaurants serving a variety of cuisines from fine dining to street food, and talented Chefs, the Michelin Guide Dubai will provide a fresh perspective and new insights into the diversity, creativity, and multi-cultural nature of Dubai’s culinary offering. We are excited to discover the special selection for Dubai,” he added.

The Michelin Guide currently covers 36 culinary destinations across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.