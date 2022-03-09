UAE: Football star Cristiano Ronaldo named talabat brand ambassador

More than a handful of restaurants will be opening up in Dubai in the first two months of 2022, leaving you spoilt for choice to try something new
Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been announced as UAE’s leading food delivery service talabat’s official brand ambassador, the company announced Wednesday.
Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football, a five-time Ballon D’or winner, has won 32 trophies over the course of his career, and is universally known as one of the greatest footballers of all-time, and one of the most recognisable sporting icons on the planet.
Throughout this collaboration, talabat will feature Cristiano Ronaldo in a number of campaigns and on-ground activations across the MENA region starting with its q-commerce offering talabat mart. The campaign was kicked off with an official video launch.
Commenting on the collaboration, Ronaldo said, “For me, talabat and I share a number of similarities - it is about keeping the best shape and working smarter on and off the pitch, and making sure I’m in the right place and time to have the greatest impact.”
He added, “I know to trust my experience, my intuition and my skill to make sure that I’m bringing the greatest delivery for my team, just as talabat and riders do when they deliver to customers everyday all across the MENA region.”
Tomaso Rodriguez, CEO at talabat said, “We are thrilled to partner with Cristiano Ronaldo in what will be one of the biggest years in history for football fans in the MENA region. Ronaldo continues to push for greatness, and his story and values are an inspiration to many and have had a positive impact globally.”
He added, “We share a lot of his attributes, such as experience, reliability and how we operate, and look forward to continuing to connect throughout this journey with everyone using the talabat platform.”
“Ronaldo's success is a result of his passion, precision, efficiency and reliability on the pitch. This is aligned with how we operate as a brand, and why we believe people around the region trust talabat as their everyday app as we continuously use our tech to optimize everyone's experience.”
