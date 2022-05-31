There's a chef in my Kitchen!
After a busy day of life, the task of what to cook can be overwhelming. And whilst ordering in is the easy option, it can be tricky when you want healthier options. On days like these, wouldn't it be great to have a personal Chef in your kitchen? FreshToHome has just the solution for you!
Our Ready-To-Cook range is ready to cook and enjoy!
With perfectly spiced and seasoned meats, flavourful dishes from around the world and taste-tested by our consumer panel, our dishes are authentic and taste "just like homemade". Our range is mouth-watering and will also save you from spending hours in the kitchen & shopping for ingredients.
Our chefs add top-quality spices, seasonings, and ingredients to re-create your favourite meals to cook at home using our chemical and preservative-free meats. Our quality control team of customers, food technologist and nutritionist also check that our products are free from harmful ingredients, colours and additives. There are no shortcuts here, except convenience for our customers!
FreshToHome's Ready-To-Cook range is:
- Created by Professional Chefs
- Taste tested for flavour
- Chemical free
- Tested regularly for quality control
- MSG and additive-free
- Preservative free
- Nutritionist Approved
Healthy Weekly meal challenge
Try our Healthy Meal Challenge, using FreshToHome's Ready-To-Cook range. Meals are ready to eat in around 20 mins and serve 4.
MONDAY
Enjoy a falafel & pomegranate salad. Suitable for vegans and leftovers make the perfect lunch option.
Shopping List:
- 500g FreshToHome Falafel Batter & Spicy or Plain Hummus
- Olive oil
- 1 red onion, quartered
- 1 pomegranate, seeded
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 Tablespoons Tahini
- 1 teaspoon Honey
- Fresh Parsley
Get Cooking:
- Cook the falafel according to instructions.
- Grill or bake the onion quarters till tender.
- Meanwhile, portion the hummus into 4, and create a swirl using the back of a spoon on the plate.
- Mix the Tahini, lemon juice, honey and 2 tablespoons of olive oil to make the dressing.
- Place the falafel on the hummus, add the grilled onion and pomegranate seeds and drizzle the tahini sauce.
- Add fresh parsley as garnish.
TUESDAY:
Take a trip around the world with our Prawn Trio. Savour the flavours of Spain with our sundried tomato and olive Prawn Gambas, spicy chilli, turmeric and garlic Tiger Prawn Skewers and enjoy traditional tandoori Prawn Skewers with cauliflower rice.
Shopping List:
- 1 pack each of FreshToHome Prawn Gambas, Tiger Prawn Skewers and Tandoori Prawns
- 1 large cauliflower, cut into florets
- 2 packs of FreshToHome Fattoush salad
- Salt & Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Steam the cauliflower till tender. Mash lightly with a fork, to resemble a rice-like texture-season with salt and ghee.
- While the cauliflower is cooking, sauté the Gamba prawns, pan-fry the Tiger and Tandoori Prawn skewers.
- Serve the trio of prawns on the cauliflower rice to soak up the delicious marinade sauces and Fattoush salad on the side.
WEDNESDAY:
The week is halfway done and we're counting down to the weekend! Choose succulent chicken breast with some sweet potato wedges and fresh crunchy beans.
Shopping List:
- 2 packs of any FreshToHome marinated Chicken Breast Portions (eg Tikka, Tandoori, Cajun or 3 cheese & Herbs)
- 750g Purple Sweet Potatoes
- 1 pack of pre-sliced green beans
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 200 C
- Peel the potatoes and slice thinly into wedges. Toss in olive oil, spread over a baking sheet and bake for 20-25mins, turn often.
- Bake the chicken breasts alongside the sweet potato or panfry.
- Steam or boil the beans till tender, drain and season.
- Slice the chicken into strips and serve with wedges and beans
THURSDAY:
Today's menu is Grilled Seabream with Stir-fry Veggies
With a light texture, this fish has been marinated with clean ingredients like ginger, garlic, and lemon juice.
Shopping List:
- 2 packs of FreshToHome Marinated Seabream and 2 packs of fresh Stir-fry Veggies
- 2 Tablespoons Coconut oil
- Salt & Pepper
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon tamarind sauce
- 1 garlic clove crushed
- 2cm ginger, peeled and sliced
- 1 lemon or lime
Directions:
- Heat the grill, and cook the marinated fish turning evenly for around 7-9minutes per side or until the fish flakes.
- Heat a stir-fry pan or wok with some coconut oil till hot. Saute the garlic till fragrant, and add the veggies and ginger. Stir till the vegetables are tender, then add the soy and tamarind. Season to taste.
- Add fresh lemon to accentuate the flavour!
FRIDAY:
The weekend is here! Serve a side of Nachos and a batch of Bun-less Burgers – delicious but still healthy!
Shopping List:
- 2 pack Nachos
- 2 packs of Cheese Angus burgers, or if you prefer there are also Fish or Prawn Burgers, or vegetable cutlets!
- 1 head of lettuce or punnet of lettuce leaves
- 2 large tomatoes, sliced
- Pickles, sliced red onion, cheese and your favourite burger sauces
Directions:
- Heat up the nachos as per the directions and then top with the salsa and guacamole. Snack time is ready!
- Grill or pan-fry the burgers, whilst washing the lettuce, condiments
- Create your burger with your toppings, wrap in lettuce and enjoy!
DID YOU KNOW?
FreshToHome's Seafood is fresh from the coast and carefully tested to ensure it has no preservatives or chemicals added at any point in the process. As a company, our promise is 100% FRESH, 100% Natural and 100% No Shortcuts. If it isn't fresh, it isn't FreshToHome!
With simple, no-fuss ideas from our Ready To Cook range, you can choose healthy foods to make at home. Visit us at www.freshtohome.com and try our products today. So, what are you waiting for? Place your order, grab your chef’s hat and take the Ready To Cook challenge and enjoy!