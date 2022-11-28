Saudi Arabia: Over 20 globally acclaimed culinary concepts to open in Kingdom in 2023

Ladies nights are passé, hello afternoon tea
A homegrown Saudi brand is raising the bar on the culinary scene in the kingdom by launching more than 20 globally acclaimed culinary concepts next year.
Cool Inc, which describes itself as a lifestyle curator, said it is bringing an array of Michelin-starred celebrity hotspots as well as famed street dining outlets to Riyadh and Jeddah in 2023.
The list includes top brands such as Spago by Wolfgang, Sexy Fish, Scott’s, Madeo, Gymkhana and Wagyumagia among others.
As part of its journey, Cool Inc will operate across integrated sectors, forming an ecosystem of destination dining and members’ clubs, bespoke travel, luxury lodging, and adventure experiences as its key verticals.
Announcing their Destination Dining & Member’s Club vertical, Sinal Al Saady, founder and group CEO of Cool Inc said their hand-picked offerings guarantee an option for every taste-bud.
He said the iconic F&B brands would put the country on the culinary map while bringing the taste of the world to over 36 million residents.
