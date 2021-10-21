Restaurant review: Tapas galore at A Capella, The Pointe

Dubai - Savour the unique mix of cultural flavours coming together with breathtaking views of Palm Jumeirah waterfronts

by Somya Mehta Published: Thu 21 Oct 2021, 1:48 PM

We’ve all faced the grand dilemma of indulging in great food, where the stomach gets full but the heart, not so much. And I like to believe that to end this very misery of humankind, God — rather the Spanish Gods — invented tapas. Coming from Spain, tapas are small bites or food plates covering an assorted variety of flavours.

So, what can make this already-very-attractive concept even more tantalising? A little bit of a global touch! A Capella Dubai, located in the heart of Palm Jumeirah’s The Pointe, serves exactly this and much more. With an eclectic blend of international dishes, inspired by Asian, European and South American cuisines, the restaurant will leave you spoilt for choice.

Keeping in line with their tapas style of serving, you can ditch the regular way of ordering starters and mains, and instead go for a mix of all the dishes and cuisines you’d like to get a taste of. Fancy some British classics like Fish & Chips or the famous Indo-English Chicken Tikka Masala? AND craving Chinese food at the same time? This is the place to try out some unusual yet intriguing food combinations.

Their cauliflower Kung Pao, with toasted peanuts and scallions, is a must-try for vegetarians. Some of the other cultural classics to relish include, the traditional American burger and Mac N Cheese from their USA menu; and Spaghetti Aglio Olio e Peperoncino and Risotto Alla Milanese from their Italy menu.

With the largest spread on the diverse menu, the Indian dishes are a must-try, with authentic flavours like Tawa Biryani that comes with both chicken and lamb options and the vegetarian delicacy of Amritsari Kulcha, served with black dal and pickles. And if, after this culinary globe-trotting venture, you still have some space in your stomach — or your heart — then be sure to give their delicious Tiramisu a try!

Taste: A mini representation of the world on their menu, you can experience the rich cultural flavours from all across, under one glittering roof. Each of the different cuisines are prepared keeping their essence and authenticity intact.

Ambience: With a variety of live music performances going on, dining at A Capella makes for an immersive culinary journey. With a choice of indoor and outdoor seating, diners can enjoy their favourite cuisines, with a breath-taking view of The Pointe waterfronts.

Service: Even though the restaurant dabbles in quite a few cuisines, the staff is well-versed with finer nuances of the diverse mix of dishes the tapas restaurant serves. And all with a gracious smile on their face!

Presentation: Keeping the aesthetics elegant and signature-style, the restaurant follows a “less is more” approach, allowing diners to indulge in the taste of the food rather than the distracting sheen.

Covid-consciousness: The restaurant talks all the necessary Covid-19 precautions, keeping sanitisers at every nook and corner. The tables are socially-distanced and there’s enough space to move around freely, with a choice of being seated outdoors.

somya@khaleejtimes.com