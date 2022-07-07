Planning an intimate dinner? Try these 6 spots across the UAE

Diverse cuisines give us a sneak peek into the cosmopolitan fabric of the Middle East’s most famous city
Ending your busy day with a ravishing meal sets the tone for the next day. Exotic cuisines, artistic food experiences, and relaxing vibes, these are just few of the charms that the UAE offers with some of its top dinner spots. Make sure to hit these up to end your day on a pleasant note.
Bab Al Mansour
Vibrant blues and royal golds as you dine by the view of downtown, Bab Al Mansour is the ultimate dining spot if you are looking to spice up your evenings with something Moroccan. Roasted lamb shoulder, Saffa stuffed with chicken, seafood pastilla are just few of the exceptional dishes offered to meat lovers.
Venue: Downtown Dubai, Dubai
Price: Dh380 for two people (approx.)
MADO
Sit by the corniche as you dine on Turkey’s finest alongside sparkling waters and lights. From the likes of thyme and fattoush salad, to grilled meat and kebab platters, pastas, steaks, and the famous Turkish ice cream and baklava, this is the perfect place for family and friends to bond the night away.
Venue: Sharqan, Sharjah
Price: Dh140 for two people (approx.)
53 Dubai
Get a sensory overload as you watch live entertainment while feasting on the best. Consisting of Latin American, Asian, and Mediterranean cuisines, 53 brings to you a unique dining experience, with dance, creative, theatrical, and musical performances. With a view of Dubai’s grand skyline, eat away with friends as you make memories.
Venue: Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai
Price: Varies upon booking
LENTO
If you want to try a combination of art, music, and food, this is just the place for you. Eat tender burgers made with an artistic twist by the expert chef as you sit under an industrial setting surrounded by vinyls and musical totems. Double Umami Cheeseburger and Fried Chicken are just few of the mouthwatering delights offered here.
Venue: Multiple Locations
Price: Dh120 for two people (minimum)
Almayass (Abu Dhabi)
Trying out new flavours and different food palates is always something that makes dinner exciting. Visit Almayass if you are looking to explore Lebanese-Armenian food. With soups, leafy sides and main dishes like grills and chops, you will have a hearty evening. The best part is the splendid view over the island.
Venue: Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi
Price: Dh335 for two people (approx.)
Ekai
Created with a lounge-like vibe, Ekai is the place you will want to visit if you want a refreshing bite. Bringing to you a culmination of Italian and Mediterranean cuisines, enjoy the likes of lobster linguine, wild mushroom risotto, paella, pizzas like mixed funghi and desserts such as tiramisu and passionfruit cheesecake.
Venue: DIFC, Dubai
Price: Dh150 for two people (approx.)
Diverse cuisines give us a sneak peek into the cosmopolitan fabric of the Middle East’s most famous city
A quest for Mihidana and Sitabhog
Master Chef winner Mehmet Cubuk's Jumeirah bistro offers unique dishes from Turkish cuisine
Allison Poerner on why pairing and contrasting water with foods is likely to acquire a following
Called the “Picasso of Pastry” by Vogue USA for having created the modern concept of Haute Patisserie, Hermé elevated pastry into a work of art through his exceptional creations
Açaí was introduced to the US in the early 2000s, and its popularity has exploded ever since
Looking for easy ways to switch to plant-based diet or just curious to experience it? These restaurants have something for everyone
Make sure to give in to your cravings with these appetising deals