Planning an intimate dinner? Try these 6 spots across the UAE

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 7:42 PM

Ending your busy day with a ravishing meal sets the tone for the next day. Exotic cuisines, artistic food experiences, and relaxing vibes, these are just few of the charms that the UAE offers with some of its top dinner spots. Make sure to hit these up to end your day on a pleasant note.

Bab Al Mansour

Vibrant blues and royal golds as you dine by the view of downtown, Bab Al Mansour is the ultimate dining spot if you are looking to spice up your evenings with something Moroccan. Roasted lamb shoulder, Saffa stuffed with chicken, seafood pastilla are just few of the exceptional dishes offered to meat lovers.

Venue: Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Price: Dh380 for two people (approx.)

MADO

Sit by the corniche as you dine on Turkey’s finest alongside sparkling waters and lights. From the likes of thyme and fattoush salad, to grilled meat and kebab platters, pastas, steaks, and the famous Turkish ice cream and baklava, this is the perfect place for family and friends to bond the night away.

Venue: Sharqan, Sharjah

Price: Dh140 for two people (approx.)

53 Dubai

Get a sensory overload as you watch live entertainment while feasting on the best. Consisting of Latin American, Asian, and Mediterranean cuisines, 53 brings to you a unique dining experience, with dance, creative, theatrical, and musical performances. With a view of Dubai’s grand skyline, eat away with friends as you make memories.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai

Price: Varies upon booking

LENTO

If you want to try a combination of art, music, and food, this is just the place for you. Eat tender burgers made with an artistic twist by the expert chef as you sit under an industrial setting surrounded by vinyls and musical totems. Double Umami Cheeseburger and Fried Chicken are just few of the mouthwatering delights offered here.

Venue: Multiple Locations

Price: Dh120 for two people (minimum)

Almayass (Abu Dhabi)

Trying out new flavours and different food palates is always something that makes dinner exciting. Visit Almayass if you are looking to explore Lebanese-Armenian food. With soups, leafy sides and main dishes like grills and chops, you will have a hearty evening. The best part is the splendid view over the island.

Venue: Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh335 for two people (approx.)

Ekai

Created with a lounge-like vibe, Ekai is the place you will want to visit if you want a refreshing bite. Bringing to you a culmination of Italian and Mediterranean cuisines, enjoy the likes of lobster linguine, wild mushroom risotto, paella, pizzas like mixed funghi and desserts such as tiramisu and passionfruit cheesecake.

Venue: DIFC, Dubai

Price: Dh150 for two people (approx.)