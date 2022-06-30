Planning a wholesome feast for Eid Al Adha? Try these recipes

Dubai - Abdo Badra, Executive Sous Chef at Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, has recipes for foodies as well as weight watchers

Images: M. Sajjad

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 10:10 PM

Halloumi avocado and herb salad

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

•5 gm chopped parsley

•5 gm chopped mint

•10 gm sliced tomato

•20 gm Rocca leaves

•250 gm grilled halloumi

•5 gm pomegranate

•5 gm chopped watercress

•3 ml pomegranate molasses

•10 gm avocado

•5 ml lemon juice

•2 gm salt

•2gm white pepper

•5ml olive oil

METHOD

Mix the rocca leaves, tomato, mint and parsley in a mixing bowl. Add lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper, and mix together in a small bowl. Add to the ingredients in the mixing bowl. Plate it on a salad dish. Add avocado and grilled halloumi on the top and garnish with pomegranate seeds. At last, add a splash of pomegranate molasses.

Middle Eastern Beetroot Carrot With Goat Cheese

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

•30 gm beetroot

•30 gm carrots

•5 ml pomegranate molasses

•2 gm cumin

•2 gm salt

•5 gm chopped mint

•2 gm black pepper

•15 gm Goat cheese

•5 ml olive oil

METHOD

Boil the carrots and beetroot until cooked, then set aside to cool down. Cut the beetroot and carrot into cube size, put in the mixing bowl. Chop the mint leaves, add to the same bowl. Add cumin, salt, black pepper, olive oil. Mix together and put in salad plate. Add Goat cheese on top and mint for garnish. Finally, add a splash of pomegranate molasses.

Lamb Rogan Josh

Cook Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

250 gm lamb chop or stewing lamb

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 piece cinnamon stick

2 pieces bay leaves

2 pieces green cardamom

5 gm onion, finely chopped

5 gm garlic, finely chopped

1 tbsp chilli powder

1/2 tsp cumin, ground

1 tsp tomato puree

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp coriander, ground

1tbsp butter

1/4 tsp turmeric

Salt to taste

A pinch of Garam Masala

METHOD

Heat oil in a pan. Once the oil bubbles, add cinnamon stick, bay leaves and cardamoms. When they sizzle, add garlic and onion, followed by a pat of butter and fry till the onions are nicely caramelised. This will take about 10 minutes; it may take longer if you’re frying more onions. Add turmeric, chilli powder, cumin and coriander, and mix for about 30 seconds. Stir in the tomato puree and blend it all in. Add the lamb and fry for 5-7 minutes till it changes colour or turns opaque. Pour 400ml of boiled water, cover and simmer for 40 minutes till the meat is tender. Remove the lid. Add salt to taste and sprinkle a pinch of garam masala. Stir in the lemon juice. Just before serving you could garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

Date Coconut Roulade

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

155 gm egg white​

125 gm sugar ​​

95 gm almond flour​​

45 gm cake flour​​

25 gm coconut, shredded

150 gm date filling

METHOD

In a stand mixer, whip egg whites. Gently add 125 grams of sugar. Place the stand mixer on high speed until the mixture is triple in volume and has formed stiff peaks.

Mix the dry ingredients to form a paste fold in the remaining meringue. Spread the dacquoise on a half silicon mat and sprinkle the shredded coconut on the top.

Bake the cake at 200c until it turns golden brown.

To make the date filling, mix well and smoothen the date paste. Make a sheet using dough sheeter on number 1 and 1/2 level. Place the date filling layer on top of the coconut sponge and shape it like a Swiss roll.

Camel Milk Panna Cotta

Cook Time: 5 minutes; in the chiller for 30 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

•150 gm camel milk

•55 gm caster sugar

•12 gm honey

•5 gm Gelatine leaves

METHOD

Soak the Gelatine leaves in ice water for 10 minutes. In a saucepan, bring to boil camel milk, sugar and honey. Take off the heat and add the softened gelatine leaves. Place in refrigerator to chill for a while.