Planning a wholesome feast for Eid Al Adha? Try these recipes

Halloumi avocado and herb salad
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
•5 gm chopped parsley
•5 gm chopped mint
•10 gm sliced tomato
•20 gm Rocca leaves
•250 gm grilled halloumi
•5 gm pomegranate
•5 gm chopped watercress
•3 ml pomegranate molasses
•10 gm avocado
•5 ml lemon juice
•2 gm salt
•2gm white pepper
•5ml olive oil
METHOD
Mix the rocca leaves, tomato, mint and parsley in a mixing bowl. Add lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper, and mix together in a small bowl. Add to the ingredients in the mixing bowl. Plate it on a salad dish. Add avocado and grilled halloumi on the top and garnish with pomegranate seeds. At last, add a splash of pomegranate molasses.
Middle Eastern Beetroot Carrot With Goat Cheese
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
•30 gm beetroot
•30 gm carrots
•5 ml pomegranate molasses
•2 gm cumin
•2 gm salt
•5 gm chopped mint
•2 gm black pepper
•15 gm Goat cheese
•5 ml olive oil
METHOD
Boil the carrots and beetroot until cooked, then set aside to cool down. Cut the beetroot and carrot into cube size, put in the mixing bowl. Chop the mint leaves, add to the same bowl. Add cumin, salt, black pepper, olive oil. Mix together and put in salad plate. Add Goat cheese on top and mint for garnish. Finally, add a splash of pomegranate molasses.
Lamb Rogan Josh
Cook Time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
250 gm lamb chop or stewing lamb
3 tbsp vegetable oil
1 piece cinnamon stick
2 pieces bay leaves
2 pieces green cardamom
5 gm onion, finely chopped
5 gm garlic, finely chopped
1 tbsp chilli powder
1/2 tsp cumin, ground
1 tsp tomato puree
1 tsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp coriander, ground
1tbsp butter
1/4 tsp turmeric
Salt to taste
A pinch of Garam Masala
METHOD
Heat oil in a pan. Once the oil bubbles, add cinnamon stick, bay leaves and cardamoms. When they sizzle, add garlic and onion, followed by a pat of butter and fry till the onions are nicely caramelised. This will take about 10 minutes; it may take longer if you’re frying more onions. Add turmeric, chilli powder, cumin and coriander, and mix for about 30 seconds. Stir in the tomato puree and blend it all in. Add the lamb and fry for 5-7 minutes till it changes colour or turns opaque. Pour 400ml of boiled water, cover and simmer for 40 minutes till the meat is tender. Remove the lid. Add salt to taste and sprinkle a pinch of garam masala. Stir in the lemon juice. Just before serving you could garnish with chopped coriander leaves.
Date Coconut Roulade
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients
155 gm egg white
125 gm sugar
95 gm almond flour
45 gm cake flour
25 gm coconut, shredded
150 gm date filling
METHOD
In a stand mixer, whip egg whites. Gently add 125 grams of sugar. Place the stand mixer on high speed until the mixture is triple in volume and has formed stiff peaks.
Mix the dry ingredients to form a paste fold in the remaining meringue. Spread the dacquoise on a half silicon mat and sprinkle the shredded coconut on the top.
Bake the cake at 200c until it turns golden brown.
To make the date filling, mix well and smoothen the date paste. Make a sheet using dough sheeter on number 1 and 1/2 level. Place the date filling layer on top of the coconut sponge and shape it like a Swiss roll.
Camel Milk Panna Cotta
Cook Time: 5 minutes; in the chiller for 30 minutes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
•150 gm camel milk
•55 gm caster sugar
•12 gm honey
•5 gm Gelatine leaves
METHOD
Soak the Gelatine leaves in ice water for 10 minutes. In a saucepan, bring to boil camel milk, sugar and honey. Take off the heat and add the softened gelatine leaves. Place in refrigerator to chill for a while.
