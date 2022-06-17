#noshortcuts for celebrating our Dads!
Who tells funny jokes and is an undercover superhero? Dad of course!
The month of June is when we celebrate dads and all the Father figures in our livesIn the UAE we officially celebrate Father's Day on the 21st ,so as Father's Day comes around, take #noshortcuts to celebrate your special hero!
-What are you thinking of getting him this year? cufflinks, ties, cigars, grilling gadgets, clothes or golf equipment? -
How about this year you do something different and show dad how much you care about him and his health by making him one of our Dad-approved recipes?
If your dad likes comfort food, and is a brunch kind of guy or likes to fire up the grill, we've got all options covered! Just as He is your Hero, we've picked out a key HERO ingredient from FreshToHome's range of recipes. With our fresher-than-fresh promise and all our ingredients and foods being chemical and preservative-free, you are serving dad the very best.
SHAKSHOUKA BRUNCH
Pair up a favourite brunch recipe with a cup of chai or coffee. Add a game of dominoes or Jenga for some morning fun! Our hero ingredient is our FreshToHome Brown Eggs, locally sourced from 100% vegetarian-fed hens.
SERVES : 3-4 , TIME : 40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or 1 small chopped red chilli
- 1 can peeled plum tomatoes
- 6 eggs
- Salt & pepper to taste
- Chopped coriander for topping & Bread for serving.
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Sauté the garlic, onion and pepper in olive oil for 10 minutes till soft in an oven-proof pan. Add the cumin, paprika and chili. Cook till fragrant.
- Add the canned tomatoes, allowing them to simmer while breaking them down with a spoon or spatula. Season with salt & pepper.
- Create wells for the eggs and then crack them into the well.
- Overbake for 8 to 12 minutes until the egg whites are just set.
- Sprinkle with chopped coriander or parsley, and serve with some fresh bread for dunking.
IT'S A WRAP!
If you have little ones, get them to help with an easy light meal option. Little fingers are good at wrapping up wraps! Our Hero ingredients are our Ready-To-Cook Marinated Chicken Breasts. Tender and tasty, always antibiotic-residue free.
SERVES: 4 , TIME: 30 minutes
Select 2 packs of our 3 cheese & mixed herb, Tandoori, Mango & Jalapeno, Sweet BBQ or Cajun flavour Marinated Breasts. Grill till cooked and set aside. Slice when cool.
Add 2 packs of Wheat Paratha or Malabar Paratha (warmed), shredded Lettuce, pickles and some FreshToHome Garlic Sauce.
Assemble: Take a Paratha as a wrap, and add some sliced chicken, garlic sauce, lettuce and pickles. Wrap tightly and secure with a toothpick. Slice in half and arrange on a platter to share with Dad.
DAD APPROVED BURGERS
If your dad is a grill king, our premade burgers mean you can grill up a burger feast in minutes. Our Hero burgers and cutlets are healthy, delicious, made fresh with only top-quality ingredients, and have no fillers or preservatives. Grab a grilled burger or cutlet, a bun, some toppings and sauce! With so many options, dad is always a winner!
Burgers: Choose Cheese Stuffed Angus Burgers, Gourmet Prawn Burger, Salmon or Chicken. Add in some FreshToHome veggie cutlets or large portobello mushrooms for any vegetarian or vegan Hero's.
Grab a fibre-filled wholewheat seeded bun or a big lettuce leaf wrap.
Have fun with toppings and sauces. Start with the basics of lettuce, cucumber, tomato and thinly sliced red onion, add in flavour with cheddar cheese, blue cheese, gherkins, or sweet pepper strips. Finally finish with Dad's favourite sauces, be it Ketchup, Mustard, Sriracha, Garlic Sauce, BBQ sauce or sweet chilli.
SOMETHING SWEET
SERVES: 4 , TIME: 10 minutes
With Mango Season still around, our Hero ingredient is any of our sweet mangoes for Mango Mastani - a milkshake-like drink that's rich and creamy, made with fresh sweet mangoes, ice cream, and a variety of toppings.
- Add 4 peeled and freshly chopped sweet mangoes to the blender. Reserve some cut mango pieces for garnish.
- Next, blend 2 cups of chilled milk and 4 large scoops of vanilla ice cream.
- Serve in tall glasses, topped with some whipped cream, chopped nuts (almonds, pistachios), saffron or Rose petals.
