UAE: Up to Dh200,000 fine announced for violations of price hike rules for eggs, poultry

Authorities have been carrying out inspections to monitor the prices of egg and poultry products in the country's retail outlets

File photo

Afkar Ali Ahmed by Kirstin Bernabe Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 1:03 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 4:08 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Economy (MoE) has announced that it will be imposing stiff penalties on suppliers and retailers who fail to comply with the rules issued for the approved price hikes on eggs and poultry products.

Violators shall be fined no less than Dh10,000 — and it may reach Dh200,000, in case the offence is repeated. More details about the fines shall be released in the coming days, according to a report published on Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm.

Authorities have been carrying out inspections to monitor the prices of egg and poultry products in the country's retail outlets since the ministry approved the hike in early March.

The MoE, however, clarified that the increase — which has been capped at 13 per cent — is temporary and will be assessed within six months.

To keep prices in check and ensure they won't go higher than the 13 per cent limit, inspectors have been going around grocery stores, egg and chicken markets, and cooperative societies across the country.

Top local government officials said they are working closely with the MoE in carrying out 300 inspections during the holy month. And during these visits, a number of establishments have already been fined for the violation.

Salim Al Suwaidi, deputy director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department in the SEDD, said the department has intensified its inspections of the emirate's markets.

A top official at Ajman Economic Development Department said that theor consumer protection section has also ramped up compliance checks.

List of prices

The MoE has released a list of around 365 egg and poultry products, with the approved prices for each. This document is available for download from the ministry's website, and it will be published in media outlets.

Consumers are urged to report any price difference they spot at supermakets and other retail outlets. They may call the authorities at 8001222.

Sharjah residents who wish to report price irregularities may contact the SEDD at 80080000 or by visiting www.sedd.ae. Those in Ajman may reach out to the emirate's economic department at 80070.

The ministry also called on sales outlets and suppliers in the country to abide by consumer protection legislation, and maintain the quality and safety of commodities and food products.

The temporary price hike was a decision taken based on a request submitted by a number of companies operating in the sector, noting the losses they had incurred due to high production and shipping costs and an increase in prices of imported raw materials like fodder, according to the MoE.

