Flavours Abu Dhabi raises the bar by offering amazing and unique gastronomical experiences
The culinary season to savour - Flavours Abu Dhabi - has been serving up a generous platter of great deals and discounts for the last few weeks, and it looks like there's still more to come as the season comes to a close.
The foodie's favourite Chef's Table has been giving diners a taste of the finest in Michelin Star dining for very palatable prices.
Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Hakkasan has been presenting customers with a special set menu at Dh398, and this deal has been extended by popular demand to November 30. So, there's still time to enjoy the great tastes of these premium plates.
But Hakkasan is not the only restaurant giving the people more of what they want, Moksh and LPM are extending their fantastic offers till November 30 too.
Michelin awarded Italian restaurant Talea was serving up a flavourful four-course menu for Dh400, and a different type of star restaurant that gave guests great value gourmet gastronomy is the Bib Gourmand awarded Japanese eatery, Otoro. They offered two appetisers and one main course for Dh185.
On November 22, at the Pura Resort, another great series - Food Forward - saw star pit master chef Hattem, collaborate with his chef friends to host the special barbecue banquet, 'Hattem and friends' in which Hattem along with his fellow chefs of different cuisines; burgers and coffee experts, came together to create limited edition two-course menus in collaboration with the Balkan restaurant, 21grams, House of Slaw, and Eats By Blake.
If you're getting food fomo, then don't worry, there's more marvellous food in store at Flavours Abu Dhabi for you to sink your teeth into at the upcoming second edition of the scrumptious Supper Club.
Taking place at the Grand Lawn at Ritz Carlton on November30, this instalment of Supper Club will see the eclectic and renowned chef Yann Bernard Lejard from La Table Krug by Y, Ritz Carlton Bahrain, put on a delectable display of culinary artistry. Famous for his artistic ability in the culinary world, be sure to bring your appetite to what could readily be described as 'Picasso on a plate' - food that looks as great as it tastes.
And if all the above wasn't enough, Miami Vibes - which started on November 22, is giving attendees all the energy you'd find from a palm vibes in Miami, lasting until December 8. Taking place at Umm al Emarat Park, be sure to visit the Miami style festival to get a taste of the heart of Florida.
Don't forget about #AbuDhabiLoves. There isn't much time left for guests to grab a signature coffee for only Dh22 from any one of the 21 participating coffee shops in Abu Dhabi - all for the love of coffee. And 12 restaurants will also have a special 'two for one' breakfast offer during this time too, all of which is happening from December 7 to 18.
Last but certainly not the least, starting from November 25, 20 malls across the capital have been offering huge deals and discounts as part of the National Day celebrations. Stay tuned as more info on this will be coming soon.
For more information and updates, please visit https://visitabudhabi.ae & @abudhabiculinary