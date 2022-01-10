Family Lunch at GAL! Unforgettable times with your family.
Dubai
Dubai being a hub for music, culture, food, art and luxury of course, is home to some of the finest institutions in the specific fields. On one street you can find some of the best Art galleries, Bars, fine dining restaurants and whatever the mind can think of. Restaurants in Dubai are very similar and very unique at the same time. It is the concept and the vision of a place that defines it and GAL is exactly an epitome of a restaurant with a vision. That vision is Art! An Art inspired restaurant that delivers one of the finest gastronomical experience in Dubai, GAL stands out from the stereotype restaurants in Downtown.
Introducing Gal, a contemporary Turkish-Mediterranean restaurant situated at the Ground Floor of Address Downtown Dubai. You may not have been there but you have seen photos of people sitting on a crescent shaped sculpture, with the Burj Khalifa in the backdrop.
Get ready to share, with dishes such as Gamberetti Guvec, Zucchini Cacik (buttered and fried zucchini served with cacik dip). Mains include GAL’s signature char grilled Şaşlık (traditionally marinated grilled beef fillet with onion rings), Organic Scottish Salmon for seafood lovers. Sweet tooth? Don’t miss the Nutella Cheesecake and Carrot Cake.
Every Sunday – Gal offers a family set menu to those coming to dine in their venue. You can go for 2-courses for 215 AED, or 3-courses for 225 AED.