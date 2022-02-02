Dubai: 1,343 new food outlets opened in Emirate in 2021

The department carried out 76,195 inspection visits to food establishments in the Emirate last year.

Dubai Municipality/file photo

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 12:28 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Feb 2022, 12:31 PM

A total of 1,343 new food establishments were launched in Dubai in 2021, Dubai Municipality revealed Wednesday, February 2.

The number of food establishments in Dubai has been increased by 50 per cent during the past year. As a result, the number of inspections also increased by 12 per cent compared to 2020, said Sultan Al Taher, the director of food safety department at Dubai Municipality.,

The department has carried out 76,195 inspection visits to food establishments in the Emirate last year.

He said, “The Municipality has monitored a great level of commitment by food establishments to abide by the procedures and requirements that it has set, in terms of public safety measures during recent periods.”

Moreover, the number of communications received by the Municipality Call Center last year was 4,961. “That is an average of 13 reports per day due to violations related to public safety, and others related to non-compliance with the precautionary measures and requirements to confront the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus,” he added.

Al Taher said the Municipality was keen to intensify its daily inspection campaigns, and that its inspectors dealt with violations with strict procedures without complacency, and during the supervisory visits.

“We scrutinized the daily follow-up records of the health of workers, writing down sterilization and disinfection operations, and making sure that food safety requirements were applied during all stages of food preparation, storage and display,” he explained.

The processes are applied to prevent cross-contamination and ensure pest control.

The Municipality checks food establishments in the emirate of various activities, such as restaurants, cafeterias, cafes that offer food, groceries, supermarkets, and bakeries.

The department also inspects and monitors delivery vehicles, to ensure that they are sterilized, and maintain food safety procedures after each order, and change delivery workers to masks and gloves.

dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com