Danes and other Europeans choose organic milk
If you visit Europe in the summer, you will likely come across a pasture with grazing or ruminating cows. More and more organic cows populate the fields of Europe as Europeans prefer organic milk in their glasses, in their coffee and on their cereal. In Denmark, which has a European record, more than one third of all milk sold is organic.
When the milk is organic, it means that the milk is produced as naturally as possible. This means that the cows walk freely on grass during the summer - which is good for both their nutrition and their well-being. It also means that all feed must be grown without the use of pesticides and genetically modified crops - just as organic cows do not receive preventive antibiotics.
Many Danish and other European farmers have converted their milk production to organic farming in recent years. Partly of course, because organic milk has become popular, and they want to meet the greater demand among consumers. But also, because they want to produce milk in a more natural way to improve both animal welfare and quality.
There are several reasons why organic products have become popular in Europe. Some people choose organic milk because they feel confident that the milk is produced as naturally as possible. Especially for many families with children, it feels good to know that the European milk they serve is a pure and natural product. They see it as the caring choice for their family. There are also many who are happy that organic cows are grazing freely outside at least six months a year. In addition to providing good animal welfare, there are also some who believe that it gives the milk a better taste because the cow is eating grass and clover. Finally, biodiversity also plays a role. When the cow’s feed is grown organically and without the use of genetically modified crops and the fields the cows walk on are not sprayed, there are fewer pesticide residues in our nature. Europeans who want to strengthen biodiversity and protect the environment are therefore more likely to put organic milk in the basket when shopping.
