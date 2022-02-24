Best manakeesh places in the UAE

Here are the spots you must try

By Tobith Tom Published: Thu 24 Feb 2022, 8:54 PM

Flatbreads baked and topped with cheese, minced meat and herbs have become a great delicacy in the Middle East. And it’s all for a good reason. This simple yet delicious street food has become popular and is consumed widely in the region. Here’s a guide to the best manakeesh around town.

Akawi Oven

Along with the thinnest and crispiest manakeesh, Akawi Oven has a huge variety of toppings, like sausage and cheese, to create the ambience of breakfast or if you prefer more of the exotic toppings, it would make your evening even better, experimenting with different flavours.

Location: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai

Price: Dh65 (for two)

Al Mallah

The OGs will approve! Founded in 1979, Al Mallah still remains a humble food joint in Dubai. This restaurant still continues to provide excellent quality and taste to its customers. Manakeesh will make a great combo with a wide variety of Arabic dishes they serve.

Location: Al Hudaiba, Dubai

Price: Dh40 (for two)

Al Hallab

With a number of branches across Dubai, this Lebanese restaurant only serves manakeesh at its Garhoud branch. Even though it is served in one branch, it’s worth the journey and they ensure to serve classic toppings like meat, cheese and za’atar.

Location: Garhoud, Dubai

Price: Dh185 (for two)

Al Reef Lebanese Bakery

An eatery famous for its Lebanese baked goods in Dubai, Al Reef manages to provide authentic taste of Lebanon. The labneh with vegetables or the folded spinach are amongst the side options for their manakeesh.

Location: Al Karama, Dubai

Price: Dh80(for two)

Allo Beirut

One of the finest and most affordable cafes, Allo Beirut serves some of the best manakeesh in the city. For cheese lovers, Allo Beirut tops off the manakeesh with four cheeses like cheddar, mozzarella, kashkaval and akkawi, turning it into the four cheese manakeesh.

Location: City Walk, Dubai

Price: Dh105 (for two)

Bait Maryam

Serves one of the best manakeesh that also provides great ambience. Bait Maryam’s menu is packed with Middle Eastern dishes to make you feel right at home, and for the dessert lovers, the cream cheese and honey variation would be perfect!

Location: Business Bay, Dubai

Price: Dh55 (for two)