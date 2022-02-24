Best manakeesh places in the UAE

The showstopper at your dining table
Food1 month ago
Flatbreads baked and topped with cheese, minced meat and herbs have become a great delicacy in the Middle East. And it’s all for a good reason. This simple yet delicious street food has become popular and is consumed widely in the region. Here’s a guide to the best manakeesh around town.
Akawi Oven
Along with the thinnest and crispiest manakeesh, Akawi Oven has a huge variety of toppings, like sausage and cheese, to create the ambience of breakfast or if you prefer more of the exotic toppings, it would make your evening even better, experimenting with different flavours.
Location: Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai
Price: Dh65 (for two)
Al Mallah
The OGs will approve! Founded in 1979, Al Mallah still remains a humble food joint in Dubai. This restaurant still continues to provide excellent quality and taste to its customers. Manakeesh will make a great combo with a wide variety of Arabic dishes they serve.
Location: Al Hudaiba, Dubai
Price: Dh40 (for two)
Al Hallab
With a number of branches across Dubai, this Lebanese restaurant only serves manakeesh at its Garhoud branch. Even though it is served in one branch, it’s worth the journey and they ensure to serve classic toppings like meat, cheese and za’atar.
Location: Garhoud, Dubai
Price: Dh185 (for two)
Al Reef Lebanese Bakery
An eatery famous for its Lebanese baked goods in Dubai, Al Reef manages to provide authentic taste of Lebanon. The labneh with vegetables or the folded spinach are amongst the side options for their manakeesh.
Location: Al Karama, Dubai
Price: Dh80(for two)
Allo Beirut
One of the finest and most affordable cafes, Allo Beirut serves some of the best manakeesh in the city. For cheese lovers, Allo Beirut tops off the manakeesh with four cheeses like cheddar, mozzarella, kashkaval and akkawi, turning it into the four cheese manakeesh.
Location: City Walk, Dubai
Price: Dh105 (for two)
Bait Maryam
Serves one of the best manakeesh that also provides great ambience. Bait Maryam’s menu is packed with Middle Eastern dishes to make you feel right at home, and for the dessert lovers, the cream cheese and honey variation would be perfect!
Location: Business Bay, Dubai
Price: Dh55 (for two)
The showstopper at your dining table
Food1 month ago
The brunch day(s) may have already shifted with the new weekend, but lots is still being planned in the F&B sector
Food1 month ago
What will be on the plates in the coming year? Nothing but the best – local produce, homegrown concepts, street food galore, unique dining concepts and more
Food1 month ago
Winter makes it mandatory to indulge in a cheese night. Here’s a crash course on how to get it right
Food2 months ago
Founded in 2013 in the UK, Winnow came to Dubai as a participant in Dubai future accelerators, an initiative by Dubai Future Foundation
Food2 months ago
Best dine-in spots around town
Food2 months ago
Relish one of the best brunches in the city that reimagines Indian cuisine with global flavours
Food2 months ago
Rating system will recognise eateries for best practices in food safety, sustainability, quality
Food3 months ago