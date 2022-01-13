Best hummus spots in Dubai

The all-you-can eat platter and unlimited house beverages at Brew House, Citymax Business Bay
Whether its Arabic street food with fusion or food from the Levant region with a modern twist, hummus is, undoubtedly, one of the most loved dishes around the world. Artistically played up as a dip or layered in a delicious sandwich or rolled up into a shawarma, hummus can be a showstopper at your table! Here are the top spots that either serve the best classic hummus or creatively recreate the traditional dish to surprise your taste buds.
Arabian Tea House
This quaint tea house with the old-world vibes sits in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood dating back to the 1890s. White rattan chairs, lace curtains and tranquil atmosphere make for an apt venue to experience the traditional Emirati food based on family recipes. Their traditional creamy hummus dip made from mashed chickpeas mixed with fresh lemon juice, olive oil and tahini served with fresh bread is irresistible.
Location: Al Fahidi Street
Cost: Dh29
Mama’esh
Up for some interesting versions of hummus? Satiating the cravings of both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike, they have Palestinian hummus, hummus with meat, Palestinian hummus fatteh with either olive oil/ghee/meat. Besides, they also offer authentic Palestinian street food with pomegranates and pine nuts. Open daily from 7am to 1am.
Location: Multiple locations
Cost: From Dh19
Foul W Hummus
The creamy chickpea dip gets a new avatar here. Ever imagined hummus in a sandwich? Their unbelievable menu features hummus in different shades of the palate spectrum — sandwich hummus, sandwich hummus with beef, falafel hummus with chili garlic sauce, classic hummus, roasted pine nuts hummus, hummus Birutii, hummus with beef & pine and hummus with foul.
Location: Al Barsha
Cost: Dh25
Mantoushe
Lebanese fusion at its best! Inspired by delectable cuisine, Mantoushe dishes up a whole new set of flavours and pleasantly unpredictable twists to the classic hummus, which are quite popular among hummus lovers. They spruce up their hummus menu with sriracha hummus, guacmous, sun-dried-tomato hummus, jalapeño mint hummus and beetroot hummus, all served with baked pita chips.
Location: Saba 1 tower, JLT and ENOC Media City
Cost: Classic hummus Dh15; others Dh18
The Hummus House
Doesn’t the name raise your expectations to a whole new level? The place certainly rustles up some hummus variations that will pull you back often. Their classic hummus is mashed chickpeas mixed with tahini, lemon juice, garnished with fresh parsley and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, served fresh with bread and pickles. While the hummus Beiruti is classic hummus mixed with their Hummus House special sauce and garlic, the menu also features hummus with jalapeño, hummus with carrot and coriander and hummus with red chilli as well.
Location: Lake Shore Towers, Cluster Y, JLT
Cost: From Dh18
Zaroob
Traditional Arab street food from the Levant region captured at its best to address modern diners. Their hummus menu, which is sprinkled with Jordanian and Lebanese flavours, will surely surprise you when it is served rolled up into a shawarma. Beef and nuts hummus, hummus with a Lebanese twist, chicken shawarma hummus, beef shawarma hummus and foul hummus are definitely going to win your heart.
Location: The Radisson Blu Residence, Dubai Marina and Trade Centre Area
Cost: Dh24 to Dh32
