Abu Dhabi: These affordable restaurants got Michelin’s Bib Gourmand special award

Orfali Bros, where tradition meets modernity, is an ode to reimagined Allepian and Levantine dishes that echo the rich flavours of Mediterranean cuisine with a hint of global influences
Abu Dhabi is a melting pot of cuisines and cultures. The capital, according to Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, is fast emerging as a gastronomic hotspot with its rich and diverse culinary scene.
However, not all restaurants recommended by the Michelin Guide are about expensive fine dining. The Guide, while making its debut in Abu Dhabi, has picked four value for money restaurants offering a three-course meal at a reasonable price. These have been presented with the Bib Gourmand award.
Almayass got a nod from the Michelin Guide inspectors for its Lebanese and Armenian influences. The original branch was founded in Beirut in 1996 and this large Abu Dhabi branch at Galleria Mall, where the circular booths are the prized seats, continues the tradition of offering an extensive and appealing menu of richly flavoured and carefully prepared dishes.
Otoro received a Bib Gourmand for its take on contemporary Japanese cuisine, with signature dishes such as: yellowtail carpaccio, tuna tartare with yuzu dressing and titular otoro nigiri just to name a few. It’s a large, relaxed space with a funky feel at Al Qana Marina South on Al Maqta Street.
Beirut Sur Mer is about enjoying Lebanese food by the sea. This restaurant got awarded for its classics ranging from mezze to Mashawi. The large colourful and contemporary dining room also boasts a beautiful beachfront terrace. It’s an ideal spot for post-cultural refuelling after visiting the nearby Louvre Abu Dhabi in Saadiyat Cultural District.
Tazal’s Mediterranean food got the nod with its exhilarating infusion of European influences and Arabic touches. Dishes such as Tanja short ribs and Zaatar sea bream are as delicious as they are original. Alongside Otoro, this is the second restaurant to have won the Bib Gourmand from Al Qana Marina South.
ALSO READ:
Orfali Bros, where tradition meets modernity, is an ode to reimagined Allepian and Levantine dishes that echo the rich flavours of Mediterranean cuisine with a hint of global influences
Dubai has a rich, vibrant history with coffee, with the beverage intertwined with the emirate’s culture of warm hospitality
The third wave of coffee culture is sweeping through the city
As grocery costs rise globally thanks to inflation, more people become aware of health and wellness trends and needs, and it seems that meal kits and plans are a good option
The long-standing restaurant with wood-carved façade, serving Awadhi and Mughlai dishes, is a landmark that witnessed the transformations of UAE's capital
Lowe has been in the spotlight for its unique menu that utilises waste products of one dish in another
Food is the best way to people's hearts, according to these talented chefs
They talk about their journey to the top