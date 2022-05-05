6 best places in the UAE for delicious tiramisu

Your sweet cravings are sorted!

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 5 May 2022, 6:50 PM

A dessert that feels light as you devour it, yet unpacking its layers of biscuit, cream and smoothness hit you with a richness never experienced before. Taste Italy’s finest dessert and explore this heavenly delight at the best spots across the UAE.

PUBLIC

You must have seen the Internet hype behind PUBLIC, an Italian cuisine restaurant that knows how to serve aesthetically. Famously known for their Tiramisu, pizzas, pastas and various other desserts like hazelnut fudge and dulce de leche, this place is a must visit if you want to experience Italy with a Dubai flair.

Venue: Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Price: Dh175 for two people (approx.)

CHUNK Bakehouse

With the crack of a spoon and the satisfying look of the hardened chocolate layer breaking up, Chunk has made sure to please us. Offering a variety of cakes perfect for large groups, they are known for their multiple options of confectionery items. Tiramisu, chocolate, and red velvet cakes are some of their biggest hits in the UAE.

Venue: Al Quoz Ind Area 2, Dubai

Price: Varying prices

Andiamo!

Be seated amongst old Italy as you taste a fusion of past and present on your plate. Andiamo! adds an Arabian twist to your palate with shisha offered on the side with pasta, pizza and tiramisu. Experience Italian dining at its best as you fine dine with a view.

Venue: Grand Hyatt Dubai, Dubai

Price: Dh480 for two people (approx.)

Carluccio’s

Famous for their tiramisu, Carluccio’s is also known for their pasta carbonara, chicken milanese, seafood linguine, ravioli, lasagne, margarita pizza and a scenic view while devouring your feast. Unpack all the layers of this scrumptious dessert as you enjoy the wide variety of quality foods.

Venue: Multiple locations

Price: Dh270 for two people (approx.)

L’ETO

If you are looking for tiramisu, rich chocolate frosting, blueberry cheesecake, and other desserts that will have you missing them for days, L’eto is a must visit. Experience richness and simplicity with loads of healthy food options if you are looking to stay green.

Venue: Multiple locations

Price: Dh275 for two people (approx.)

Tiramisu Café

The perfect place for dessert lovers and tiramisu fans, at Tiramisu Café, you can enjoy sweets in mugs and jars to fulfill your Insta dreams, while making sure you devour this ultimate treat. They also offer a variety of Italian dishes at reasonable prices.

Location: Downtown Dubai, Dubai

Price: Dh 150 for two people (approx.)