Last-minute ideas for celebrating New Year's Eve

By Tobith Tom Published: Wed 29 Dec 2021, 3:06 PM

It’s time to say ‘goodbye’ to 2021. From gala dinners to fireworks, UAE has a plethora of events planned for New Year’s Eve, keeping all safety precautions in mind. Here’s a guide to help you find the right event to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Grand Beirut

Visit the Grand Beirut in the Expo 2020 and celebrate New Year’s Eve filled with art, culture and food. The unique ambience at Grand Beirut will transport you to Lebanon’s festive scene. Indulge in hot and cold mezzeh, selected grills and desserts with their special New Year’s Eve menu.

Location: Expo 2020, Dubai

Price: Dh599

Bambu

For those who prefer to welcome 2022 with a blast, the jungle-inspired nightspot Bambu would be the perfect place. Bambu will be hosting a special El Masqueuerada with the famous deck flexer, DJ Froid, and you’re invited to wear a mask (for your eyes) since it’s a masquerade ball.

Location: Cristal Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh480 (for two)

Atlantis the Palm

The Atlantis is going all out for this year’s New Year’s Eve party with a Gala Dinner, which will feature a live concert by Robbie Williams, along with buffets and live cooking stations. The Atlantis has many restaurants like Ossiano, Nobu and Bread Street Kitchen providing special dinner packages and when the clock strikes midnight, you get to watch one of the most spectacular firework show

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Price: Dh1,250 (for the bronze package)

AT 25

The best way to start the new year is by celebrating in the skies. With the help of AT 25, you can spend your time in the skies with Abu Dhabi’s loftiest open-air rooftop lounge. Along with delicious cuisine, you also get to listen to some tunes and experience a stunning urban jungle view which creates a sophisticated atmosphere.

Location: Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi

Price: Dh275 (for two)

Zero Gravity

Head to Zero Gravity that is hosting a spectacular party at the pool and beach with the DJ MK & Disciples. With multiple live cooking, buffet and beverage station and access to the beach and garden, make this a New Year’s Eve party that has everything.

Location: Skydive Dubai

Price: Dh1,499

Graphos Social Kitchen

One of the best ways to welcome the new year is by watching the fireworks at Yas Bay. The five-star swagger of Hilton Abu Dhabi will provide an ultimate year-end feast, along with a live band performance and will provide the perfect view to watch the fireworks. This way you can enjoy the fireworks and experience a blast of flavours and spices with their delicious cuisine.

Location: Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Price: Dh310 (for two)