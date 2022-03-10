From fusion chaat, to crispy dosa and pani puri: Best Indian street food in Dubai

Here's your guide

By Tobith Tom Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 10:26 PM

Whether you prefer something sweet or spicy or a combination of both, Indian street food is the best way to enjoy your evening rendezvous. Here’s a guide to the best Indian street food across the UAE.

Farisian Cafeteria

Famous for its aloo vadas, which are served with chutney and salad, Farisian Cafeteria shares some of the best Indian street food in Meena Bazaar. The best way to end your shopping spree is by relishing some of the street food served by the restaurant.

Location: Meena Bazaar, Dubai

Price: Dh40 (for two)

Veg World

For the dosa lovers, Veg World is the perfect place to relish different varieties of golden and crispy dosas. Whether you prefer authentic dosas like masala dosas and ghee dosa or new varieties like paneer dosa, Veg World is the perfect eatery.

Location: Meena Bazaar, Dubai

Price: Dh50 (for two)

Sagar Ratna

This home-grown vegetarian restaurant offers authentic Indian street food with a Rajasthani twist. Serving chaat specials like Dahi Papadi Chat, Aloo Tikki Chaat and Jodhpuri Shahi Samosa Chaat, there are ample options to curb your tangy cravings.

Location: JLT, Oud Metha, Dubai

Price: Dh75 (for two)

Bombay Chowpatty

With the best prices and authenticity, Bombay Chowpatty has become quite popular in Dubai for its variety of Indian street foods. With many branches across the city, the restaurant still manages to serve quality food to its customers.

Location: Al Barsha, Dubai

Price: Dh65 (for two)

Rangoli Lite

When thinking about Indian street foods, we can’t forget the Pani Puri and its different varieties like Dahi Puri and Bhel Puri. ‘Golgappas’, if you’d prefer that name, are popular offerings at Rangoli Lite, amongst the other street food faves.

Location: Oud Metha, Dubai

Price: Dh115 (for two)

Bikanervala

Enjoy their big, savoury and delicious Raj Kachori, which is a combination of sweet and spicy. With many branches across the city, Bikanervala has perfectly recreated the authentic taste of Indian street food.

Location: Dubai Mall, Al Karama, Dubai

Price: Dh40 (for two)