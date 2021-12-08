Festive treats: Best Christmas cakes in the UAE

Dubai - Round-up of the most delicious food around town

By Tobith Tom Published: Wed 8 Dec 2021, 6:54 PM

‘Tis the time to be jolly! The festive season is back and so are the Christmas goodies. Celebrate this Christmas season with a wide range of cakes, cookies and treats that would create the perfect Christmas ambience.

Sugar Moo

This place has delicious selections of guilty pleasures that would satisfy sweet cravings at any time of the day. Order the Christmas-themed cakes, cookies, cakesicles or Rudolph’s bundle, which includes everything to make this festive season joyful.

Location: Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh20 (for one)

Katrina Sweets & Confectionery

From hazelnut or chocolate swiss roll to vanilla or chocolate eclairs, Katrina Sweets & Confectionery captures the true essence and spirit of Christmas. Celebrate this holiday season with one of their Christmas treats for a fun-filled and jolly season.

Location: Multiple locations across Dubai

Average Cost: Dh55 (for two)

Broadway Bakery

Broadway Bakery provides the whole package for the festive season. Christmas goodies like Penguin Fun Christmas cake, Candy Cane Lane Gingerbread House, North Star Fruit Bouquet, Gingerbread family cookies, Christmas-Ready cupcakes and Christmas wreaths and bouquets creates the perfect ambience for Christmas.

Location: Delivers across Dubai

Average Cost: Dh75 (for two)

CakeWalk

A combination of tradition, innovation, and cakes made out of love create an unforgettable experience in CakeWalk. Enjoy this festive season traditionally with different varieties of traditional plum cakes, fruit cakes and yule log cake, or celebrate with innovative novelty cakes and modern Christmas cakes.

Location: Al Karama, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh45 (for two)

House of cakes

The House of Cakes has it all to create culinary art that can be an extravagant or fun and exciting event. The House of Cakes lets you decide the wide range of cake flavours like the basic vanilla sponge or the complex rainbow sponges, filling flavour and the size of the cake gives us the Christmas we want.

Location: Hor Al Anz, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh50 (for two)

Yamanote Atelier

A homegrown Japanese restaurant is set to sweeten your Christmas plans. Enjoy this festive season with assorted Christmas delicacies like Christmas cakes, cookies, and a Christmas drink the perfect gift for the end of this year.

Location: Al Safa, Dubai

Average Cost: Dh100 (for two)