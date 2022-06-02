Best cinnamon rolls around the UAE

The chic eatery serves Northern Chinese cuisine
Coated with powdered sugar, infused with cinnamon, and baked with love, cinnamon in every form, be it rolls or buns, is something one can never get tired of! Here are some of the best spots across the UAE to devour these sweet treats...
Café Cream
Known for desserts and a sweet breakfast menu, apart from their cinnamon rolls, Cafe Cream offers a wide variety of dessert options like muffins, croissants, chocolate fudge, apple pies, fruit tarts and much more. With outdoor seating, this is the perfect breakfast destination to feast with family and friends.
Venue: Novotel World Trade Centre, Dubai
Price: Dh195 for two people (approx.)
Cinnabon
One of the most famous spots when it comes to cinnamon rolls, Cinnabon offers cinnamon rolls of all different sizes and variations, some topped with hazelnut, pecan, and chocolate. They also make delicious cinnamon drinks and coffee and cinnamon bun combinations. This is the go-to place when those cravings hit you.
Venue: Multiple locations across the UAE
Price: Dh70 for two people (approx.)
Chocomelt
As the name suggests, this indeed is the place for dessert. With flavours offered in the forms of jars, cheesecakes, waffles, pancakes and crepes, the wide variety of options to choose from will keep you engrossed. They also offer cakes and donut and dessert boxes for your birthday bashes and special moments.
Venue: Dubai Mall, Dubai
Price: Dh100 for two people (approx.)
Bageri Form
With its wooden, green interiors, Bageri Form presents the true Swedish experience with its Swedish cinnamon bun. It also offers a fresh assortment of bagels, breads, different types of buns, croissants, and desserts like Swedish Semla and raspberry and pistachio Mille feuille, all at a cost-effective price.
Venue: Dubai Design District, Dubai
Price: Dh70 for two people (approx.)
Being Vegan
Being Vegan offers an array of health(ier) dessert options with its fresh, vegan, organic foods. Along with their freshly baked cinnamon rolls right out of the oven, taste their wide array of desserts and fresh breads. They also provide cakes for occasions, so you can eat healthy while having the time of your life.
Venue: Al Mankhool, Dubai
Price: Dh22 for 4 pcs
Dunkin’ Donuts
The well-known destination for coffee and donuts, Dunkin’ has got you covered if you are in a rush and need a coffee and cinnamon roll to-go. Their rolls that come in a variety of flavours will melt in your mouth right away.
Venue: Multiple locations across the UAE
Price: Dh60 for two people (approx.)
