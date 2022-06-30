6 top dining deals for Eid Al Adha

Dubai - Check out the restaurants during the long weekend

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 9:12 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 9:15 PM

Food is an extension of cultural celebrations. Feel the Eid spirit as you fulfill your belly’s hum and spread love with special people on this auspicious occasion. This Eid, take a well-deserved break and connect with family and friends over some of the most mouth-watering food deals the UAE has to offer

High Note

Introducing a four-day brunch offer starting from July 9, guests can now head down to the pool as they sip and munch on delicious drinks and bites. The offer includes a three-course meal, including dishes like Mango Habanero Chicken Wings, Mutton Pepper Fry, Stir Fry Baby Corn, Shitake Mushroom-filled Veg Spring Roll.

Venue: Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Dubai

Price: Dh149 per person

Farzi Café

This Eid, expert chefs have selected the best dishes for you and your family to feast on. Starting with the likes of mango yoghurt sphere amuse bouche, golden poppadoms served with a three-way chutney and puchka, dahi kebab, and lamb chops pot roasted, the starters itself are bound to keep you wanting for more. Avail this offer on July 9 & 10.

Venue: Mall of the Emirates and City Walk, Dubai

Price: Dh 149 per person

Ikigai

Ever wondered what it is like to celebrate Eid in Tokyo? Well, find out this year as Ikigai gives you a chance to gobble down a delicious mix of snacks, maki rolls, sushi, sides and much more with their Tokyo Mix Brunch Eid Edition. Explore new flavours and unlock your palette. Available on July 11 between 1 and 4pm.

Venue: Millennium Place Marina Hotel, Dubai

Price: Dh199 per person

Garage

This place is a sight for sore eyes: colours, textures, cooling tones and vibrancy all around you. Apart from the revolutionary food concepts, Garage has prepared a B.I.G Brunch this Eid. Taking place on July 10, between 1 and 4pm, enjoy Arabic dishes along with a DJ and violinist who will serenade you throughout the afternoon.

Venue: W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island

Price: Dh279 per person

Yoko Sizzler

If you are a meat and seafood lover, this is the place for you. Offering a special package of a three-course meal with your choice of sizzler, soup, dessert, and soft drink, munch on chicken, meat, and seafood as the smoke rises. Sizzle this Eid with Yoko sizzlers at a cost-effective price.

Venue: Multiple branches across the UAE

Price: Dh85 per person

The Market Place

Feast on some of the best Arabian, Asian and Indian food on Eid, as you enjoy the unlimited buffet by The Market Place. Aided by a live ouzi and pasta station, grill and live Shawarma station plus a desserts station, your family will get the best. Kids below the age of six can eat for free, so make sure to hit the place on July 10 between 1 and 4pm.

Venue: Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf, Dubai

Price: Dh 119 per person