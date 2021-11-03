6 must-visit seaside restaurants in the UAE

By Michelle Young Published: Wed 3 Nov 2021, 2:49 PM

Nothing can beat the experience of dining and sipping at the beach watching the waves crash against the shore, while the sun sets into the horizon, with the backdrop of Dubai skyline on the other side. As the cooler months approach us, dig your toes in the sea sand or meander on the beach, while you relish exotic foods at some of the city’s best beachside restaurants!

Breeze Beach Grill

Just a dash of breeze, the sunny beach and sizzling grills, are all you need for a leisure-packed dining. Pull up a beach chair for some exotic salads like organic grains and avocado, breeze cobb, burrata salad; maki rolls, dragon rolls made with tempura shrimp or California rolls made with pulled crab meat and tobiko caviar; ceviche and shack bites. Some other populars are strawberry daiquiri, sushi platter, sweet potato fries and chicken tenders.

Location: Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah

Average cost: Dh350 approx. (for two)

Koko Bay

Experience the Bali vibes at this tropical-themed beach restaurant that offers far-eastern flavours with a dash of European cooking. Their grand lunch and dinner menu starts with small eats, soups, hot appetisers and spreads through steamed dim sums, robata kushiyaki, which is an ensemble of both poultry and non-poultry. They serve a special kids menu, breakfast menu, summer lunch and cocktails.

Location: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Average cost: Dh350 approx. (for two)

Jetty Lounge

This place lives up to its name that creates an impression of a laidback-yet-cosy beach restaurant, with the picturesque views of the ocean and the Palm and a long jetty to adore the setting sun. Try classy bar snacks and mezze such as hummus, tabouleh, marinated prawns and beef teriyaki.

Location: One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh

Average cost: Dh485 approx. (for two)

Shimmers

Looking for an exquisite Mediterranean cuisine beach spot? With the spectacular Burj Al Arab in the backdrop, tantalise your taste buds with a casual Greek food menu that flaunts a European touch, serving starters like tzatziki, ktipiti, hummus, fried feta, seafood starters and salads.

Location: Mina A’Salam, Jumeirah

Average cost: Dh310 approx. (for two)

White Beach

Glittering in the serene white sands of the Atlantis The Palm, this restaurant will give you unparalleled views of the blue seas and a luxury dining experience under sun-kissed umbrellas that exude vibrance, elegance and luxury. Taste the best of the Mediterranean cuisine, including chargrilled lobster, seabass ceviche with citrus and cauliflower arancini with fresh truffle.Location: Atlantis The Palm

Average cost: Dh350 approx. (for two)

Wavebreaker

If you are planning a casual bar and grill weekend overlooking the waves, then this makes for a great leisure spot. Hop in with your mates for a beach holiday feeling whilst enjoying a hunger-inducing menu of grilled and smoked seafood and meats, with vegetarian and vegan options. Don’t miss out on the wavebreaker crispy shrimps and wavebreaker ultimate barbecue burger.

Location: Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR

Average cost: Dh370 approx. (for two)