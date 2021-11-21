UAB appoints Yousif Al Suwaidi head of retail banking

By Staff Report Published: Sun 21 Nov 2021, 7:03 PM

United Arab Bank (UAB) on Sunday announced the appointment of Emirati banker Yousif Al Suwaidi as head of retail banking.

Al Suwaidi will lead the growth plans in the retail banking and wealth management sector, contribute to the digital transformation process and enhance the customer experience.

Ahmad Abu Eideh, CEO of the bank said the bank has launched an ambitious digital transformation plan to develop its business, and “we are pleased to welcome Yousif Al Suwaidi, who will constitute a valuable addition to the senior management team”.

“We are confident that he will contribute through his expertise and skills to the development of the bank’s business. This appointment also confirms our commitment to assigning leadership positions in the bank to qualified UAE nationals,” he said.

Commenting on his appointment, Yousif Al Suwaidi said: “I am pleased to lead the Retail Banking Department and contribute to supporting the bank’s growth and achieving its strategic goals. I am proud to join this prestigious institution and look forward to working hard alongside the senior management team and all employees to develop and grow the bank’s business.

Al Suwaidi has 20 years of experience in the banking sector. Previously, he held the position of head of SME in Al Masraf and head of sales department at Commercial Bank of Dubai. He has also worked in international banking institutions, including Citibank and ABN Amro. Al Suwaidi holds a BA in Business Administration from the Lebanese American University.

