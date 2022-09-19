New digital payment platform on cards for government services

Mon 19 Sep 2022

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Magnati have signed a partnership agreement with the Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) Government to establish a best-in-class digital payment ecosystem, in line with the emirate’s vision to promote a digital economy.

To be launched as RAK Pay, the omnichannel platform aims to transform existing payment gateway revenue collection tools by providing an enhanced solution that transforms revenue collection and improves the customer payment journey.

RAK Pay will broaden the number of payment channels and services for users by accepting major card schemes for fee payments. Additionally, FAB and Magnati will provide the RAK Government with their own co-branded prepaid cards to issue users for all government service payments, an initiative that aims to promote cashless payments and encourage unbanked customers to use RAK Pay instead of cash.

The central unified payment platform will enable all RAK government entities to receive payments from their customers in an easy flexible, unified and secure manner. Streamlining revenue collection empowers the government to focus on their core business and improving their services, while allowing for better planning and forecasting of revenues, in a way that aligns with their strategic goals, and RAK Vision 2030.

Yousuf Ali Mohammed, director-general of the Department of Finance, said: “Our partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Magnati is in line with the strategic goals of the government, and the Department of Finance’s continuous efforts to enhance the emirate’s financial sustainability, while strengthening corporate governance of public revenue management and increasing the economic competitiveness of the digital economy."

"We are focused on the development of digital financial platforms that improve government services in a way that exceeds the expectations of all stakeholders, through leveraging world-class technologies and solutions to improve the digital payments’ system, in collaboration with our strategic partners,” he said.

Eng. Ahmed bin Saeed Al Sayyah, general manager of Ras Al Khaimah Electronic Government Authority, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of RAK Pay as an omnichannel, secure digital platform for all government entities within the emirate. It will provide an easy, one-stop solution, whether through Ras Al Khaimah’s official online portal or the mRAK app, to ensure a seamless experience for end-users across all our channels”.

Ramana Kumar, chief executive officer of Magnati, said: “As a leading payments and technology company, Magnati is excited to partner with the RAK Government to introduce the next era of smart government services that prioritise speed, convenience and security for users. RAK Pay will combine world-class payment infrastructure with best-in-class revenue collection practices to propel RAK to the forefront of the digital age.”

Imad Ahmed Abdalwahab, MD and head of Business Development – Government Payment Solutions, said: “At Magnati, we are proud to help our partners and the community unlock the value of the payment function by leveraging cutting-edge technology that makes payments seamless and secure. Our partnership with the RAK Government will enable the emirate’s entities and residents to benefit from the convenience and security of digital payments through a more efficient and easier-to-navigate experience, while advancing the RAK Government’s digital transformation vision.”

