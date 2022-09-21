Mashreq redefines role with new brand identity

The bank says the new motto is an invitation to everyone, everywhere, to embrace the spirit of grit they need to unlock the glory, and reach their vision of success

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of Mashreq, and Ahmed Abdelaal, group CEO, Mashreq Bank, at the event in Dubai on Wednesday. — Supplied photo

by Issac John Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 4:59 PM

Mashreq Bank, a leading UAE lender, on Wednesday unveiled a new brand identity and a customer proposition to “Rise Every Day.”

The bank said the new motto is an invitation to everyone, everywhere, to embrace the spirit of grit they need to unlock the glory, and reach their vision of success.

The bank, which has swung to profit post-Covid by recording Dh1.4 billion in net profit for the first half 2022, said the move is a landmark evolution that would see the lender adopting a challenger brand status as it seeks to achieve social and economic impact by supporting the aspirations, dreams and needs of every customer.

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of Mashreq, addressing the event in Dubai on Wednesday. — Supplied photo

“Rise Every Day is a statement of intent that exemplifies where Mashreq has come from and where it is going in the context of today’s rapidly changing and ever more complex digital world,” Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of Mashreq, said while launching the new brand identity.

“I understand from my own journey over several decades that to create a brand that truly makes a difference by giving people the tools they need to realize their dreams – each of us needs to rise every day. When we rise to the challenge, we put in the hard work, we disrupt the status quo and lay down the grit to experience glory,” said Al Ghurair.

Ahmed Abdelaal, group CEO, Mashreq Bank, said the new brand positioning comes at a very crucial moment for us as the bank leads the evolution of digital finance and the wider digital economy through the innovation and deployment of truly transformational platforms and solutions. “The new identity reflects our new direction that aims at building deeper and more personalized connections with our customers and partners.”

Abdelaal said the principles behind Rise Every Day come from Mashreq’s belief in building better lives and livelihoods through hard work and innovation. “Our core focus is to challenge the status quo, inspire our customers and build a banking-as-a-service ecosystem fit for the digital economy - a framework that encourages every customer to Rise Every Day to realize their dreams.”

The new identity, the bank explained in a statement, is anchored on a three-pronged approach of ‘innovation, consistency and prudence’ towards customer experience. “This stems from the convergence of innovation towards futuristic value and to create an ecosystem that is agile enough to evolve dynamically and incessantly to support the changing needs and wants of customers every day.”

The logo refresh retains the flare icon from Mashreq brand heritage but simplifies, brightens, and modernizes its implementation, removing the blue and doubling down on the ‘sunrise orange’ color palette that evokes the meaning of Mashreq: place of sunrise. The use of an ‘orange thread’ and a bright, sunny tonality with authentic imagery symbolizes the bank doing what it does best – being an always-on digital partner for those seeking innovative banking solutions to take on any challenge, the bank said.

“Rise Every Day talks directly to people all over the world who look to corporations for guidance, expertise, and a helping hand, reflecting Mashreq Bank’s commitment to equipping people with the practical tools and life skills they need to get the most from how they live their daily lives, and how they engage with the digital economy,” said the statement.

— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com