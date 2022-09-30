India: RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to rein in inflation

He says the currency's economic fundamentals allow it to take care of itself
On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.90 per cent in a bid to check inflation, which has remained above its tolerance level for the past 8 months.
With the latest hike, the repo rate — the short term lending rate at which banks borrow from the central bank — is now close to 6 per cent.
This is the fourth consecutive rate hike after a 40 basis points increase in May, and a 50 basis points hike each in June and August. In all, RBI has raised benchmark rates by 1.90 per cent since May this year.
The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das decided in favour of the rate hike.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation, which RBI factors in while fixing its benchmark rate, stood at 7 per cent in August. Retail inflation has been ruling above the RBI's comfort level of 6 per cent since January this year.
Das retained the inflation projection at 6.7 per cent for the current fiscal while slashing real GDP growth estimate to 7 per cent from an earlier forecast of 7.2 per cent for FY'23.
The latest RBI action follows the US Federal Reserve effecting the third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate increase, taking its benchmark rate to a range of 3 - 3.25 per cent, earlier this month.
ALSO READ:
He says the currency's economic fundamentals allow it to take care of itself
The cost-plus method is a very traditional method and easy to understand. Generally, this method is applicable where it involves the transfer of semi-finished products to the related party, where joint facility agreements have been concluded, or where the controlled transaction is the provision of services
Here's how you can save up
Output expanded by 0.1 per cent in April-June against projection of zero growth
Overall, uncertainty reigns ahead, as it is feared the energy crunch could worsen
Most economists predicted the key interest rate to be about 2.75% - 3.00%
The central bank's policy rate is currently 2.25 - 2.50%
Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei, Wellington and Manila were all down