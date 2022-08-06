India: Forex reserves rise by $2.31 billion after four-week decline

All exports and imports under this arrangement may now be invoiced in INR
India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $2.315 billion to $573.875 billion for the past week (ending in July 29), on the back of robust capital inflows in the equities markets, and strengthening of rupee from the record low, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
The country's forex reserves have risen for the first time, in the last five weeks under review. It had declined by around $17 billion in the previous four (consecutive) weeks. For the week ending in July 22, the forex reserves had dropped by $1.152 billion.
There was also a sharp jump in the foreign currency assets and gold reserves.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, India's foreign currency assets, which are the biggest component of the forex reserves, rose by $1.121 billion to $511.257 billion during the week ended July 29.
The foreign currency assets had declined by $1.426 billion the previous week.
Expressed in US dollars, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK's Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
There was a sharp increase in gold reserves. The value of gold reserves rose by $1.140 billion to $39.642 billion , during the week ended July 29.
The value of India's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund rose by $22 million to $17.985 billion during the week under review, the RBI data showed.
India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $31 million to $4.991 billion during the week ending July 29, as per the RBI Weekly Statistical Supplement.
ALSO READ:
All exports and imports under this arrangement may now be invoiced in INR
Neo NXT promotes financial responsibility amongst the next generation, equipping them with a bank account, a debit card and access to the Mashreq Neo app
Second company in a week to be penalised for not adhering to local regulations
The legal merger and launch of FAB’s new brand in Egypt come after obtaining all required regulatory approvals, including the final approval of the Central Bank of Egypt and the General Authority for Investment & Free Zones
S&P Global Ratings noted that the Islamic finance industry is still held back by structural weaknesses
Each free zone has its own framework. Based on these frameworks, the income of the free zone persons will not be subject to corporate tax for a specific period
If the individual is conducting any commercial activity which requires a licence from the related authorities, the individual would be required to take the permit, and the UAE source income of the individual would be subject to corporate tax
Buoyant performance pushed group net profit before tax up 67% to EGP677 million in January-March 2022 quarter